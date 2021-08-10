A child injured while trying to cross a street near a school is a nightmare for every parent and school employee. And on Monday that’s exactly what happened on Richards Avenue.
Witnesses said a student from Tierra Encantada Charter School was crossing Richards after school when he was hit by a truck. The 14-year-old is being treated for injuries and was in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.
These sorts of accidents are more than an individual tragedy. They affect a community. Dozens of people taking Richards during the after-school rush saw the accident and are praying for the boy they saw on the side of the road.
Though police have said the driver was not cited in the incident, it should prompt schools, parents and city officials to make sure students are better protected.
Ask these questions: Does traffic slow adequately before and after school? Is the area marked so that drivers know there is a school nearby? Do students know how to leave school properly and do their parents pick them up in an efficient, safe manner?
If a private or charter school — or a high school without crossing guards — does it work to ensure all children can cross streets safely? Do school leaders make sure students know, and follow, traffic safety rules?
The beginning of a school year is a good time to review and emphasize safe practices.
With Richards Avenue so congested before or after school, it might be useful to post police officers nearby to monitor traffic and remind drivers to be more careful. The police cars can serve as a visual reminder to slow down.
And Richards is hardly the only busy street near a Santa Fe school.
Because school is starting so early this year, many adults may not be aware children have returned to the classroom. But it’s time to wake up and be alert.
Clearly, we all need to drive more slowly around school zones, even those without blinking lights. All the other warnings apply as well: Ignore the cell phone; avoid other distractions. More now than ever, children may be walking or biking from several blocks away.
At schools, there is nothing wrong with principals encouraging parents to carpool. It’s a way to teach children about better environmental practices as well as create a safer environment at the school — and around it, too.
But safety begins at home.
Parents should talk to their children about safe practices when cars are around. Go over how to wait for the bus and even board it. Talk about getting out of the car at school and safe ways to meet parents after school. Make sure they use their seatbelts or appropriate car seats for their ages.
For children who walk to school, review the route and discuss where they can cross streets to be safe from traffic. Offer simple instructions: Use the crosswalk, obey traffic signals and never, ever dart into the street or cross between parked cars.
Those are basic, necessary and lifesaving conversations. A return to school is an exciting time, a moment of promise — anything is possible. Keeping children safe ensures the time to fulfill the promise of fall.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.