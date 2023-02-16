Legislation that would require candidates for local school boards to disclose their campaign donors is being touted as a way to reduce corruption — and that’s true.

If voters know who is funding campaigns, they will sit up and take notice when donor X receives the plum T-shirt contract to provide practice tops for the basketball team. Transparency supports good government.

But in these days, when national groups are infiltrating local school board elections, there is another and more immediate reason to want to know who is funding candidates.