It’s going to cost more to heat homes and businesses in the United States this winter. That’s because of a projected colder-than-average winter and high energy prices.
According to the Department of Energy's U.S. Energy Information Administration, households that use oil and gas for heat could experience cost increases of up to 28 percent compared to 2020-2021. For electric heat users, the increase is projected to be around 10 percent over last year. Propane users are projected to see a 5 percent hike.
And that’s far less than what people in Europe will be facing, because of the lack of Russian natural gas. There, costs could double or even triple, although governments are taking steps to either cap prices or offer assistance to residents. Still, it’s going to be a long, hard winter — perhaps the first of many as the Russian source of gas remains uncertain.
With longterm costs uncertain, making changes now is a smart move. Many of the following suggestions are things people know to do; paying higher prices simply offers a stronger incentive.
Keeping the thermostat down can help save money, as can wearing sweaters indoors and lowering temperatures at night — a couple of Pendletons on the bed can keep things cozy even with less heat in the house. Avoid the temptation to use electric space heaters, which are energy hogs. Instead, program the thermostat so that the house interior temperature changes depending on time of day and people at home. Check and replace heating filters and make sure ceiling fans are rotating correctly. In winter, ceiling fans need to spin clockwise on low speed to move warm air around the room. Insulate the water heater with a special blanket, too, and flush the tank.
All of these steps add up to savings of cash and energy, as well as helping keep the house comfortable.
Naturally, homeowners should seek to weatherize their houses, using insulation, double-paned windows, plastic on windows, and even draft-stoppers under doors that lead outdoors. Keep the cold air out and the warm air inside. Sadly, for all of us who love a blazing fireplace on a chilly night, research shows those often lead to heat loss, not heat gain. The warmth goes up the chimney, in many cases.
Of course, many New Mexicans use wood stoves to heat their homes, whether one room or many. If the air can be circulated and a home is well-insulated, wood stoves can be solid alternatives to gas or electricity for heat — and perhaps less expensive, especially if the homeowner gathers his own wood. Cutting firewood — it's a permitted activity on many public lands — is great exercise, too.
Here’s another suggestion, courtesy of research from England.
Close the curtains.
That’s right, shut the drapes at night.
Research from the United Kingdom demonstrates why. The Salford Energy House at the University of Salford is set up to resemble just another British terrace home; there, researchers measure energy use under a number of circumstances.
Drawing the blinds in the evening can reduce heat loss by 13 to 14 percent and closing curtains is even better, from 15 to 17 percent heat loss reduction. That’s because curtains block the exchange of cold air around the window and warm air in the rest of the room. Using curtains with thermal lining can reduce heat loss by up to 25 percent, the Department of Energy states.
With energy costs rising, it only makes sense to save energy and money whenever possible. Installing thermal curtains is a simple, inexpensive way to reduce heat loss. Close them at dusk and feel the warmth.