It’s going to cost more to heat homes and businesses in the United States this winter. That’s because of a projected colder-than-average winter and high energy prices.

According to the Department of Energy's U.S. Energy Information Administration, households that use oil and gas for heat could experience cost increases of up to 28 percent compared to 2020-2021. For electric heat users, the increase is projected to be around 10 percent over last year. Propane users are projected to see a 5 percent hike.

And that’s far less than what people in Europe will be facing, because of the lack of Russian natural gas. There, costs could double or even triple, although governments are taking steps to either cap prices or offer assistance to residents. Still, it’s going to be a long, hard winter — perhaps the first of many as the Russian source of gas remains uncertain.

