Santa Fe is not a town to move quickly. That tendency is maddening but also can offer greater opportunities for all residents to weigh in and lead to a better outcome.
That’s what we believe can happen as residents consider how to tell their common history in monuments, statues and plaques. It’s clear Mayor Alan Webber’s administration did not move quickly enough to resolve tensions over the Plaza obelisk sparked last spring and summer. The inaction came to head on Indigenous Peoples Day in October, when a crowd of protesters toppled the 152-year-old monument.
In place since the late 1860s, many long had criticized its presence because of a panel dedicated to those who fought “savage” Indians. Even the obliteration of the word “savage” in the 1970s did not make the monument acceptable to many. They wanted it gone.
When city leaders failed to act after the mayor promised it would be removed, activists tore it down. That left the community divided, with some groups bemoaning the loss of history and others feeling as though its removal disrespected locals.
Now, the question becomes: What’s next? Not just for the Plaza but in parks and open spaces around the city. Webber first had proposed a truth and reconciliation commission, the formation of which was postponed as he and other city staff dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. That came in response to protests sparked by nationwide calls for racial justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last May. In New Mexico, those demands for justice included Indigenous peoples asking for reconsideration of New Mexico’s fascination with its Spanish Colonial past.
With the truth and reconciliation commission stalled, Webber decided to appoint a committee — the Culture, History, Arts, Reconciliation and Truth committee — to discuss how Santa Fe should deal with its history.
But with that process bogged down amid questions about just who would represent whom on the commission, the mayor and allies on the council last week called for another change — eliminating an appointed committee and replacing it with a more wide-open exercise. Modeled after a process in Albuquerque, the new path forward would include interviews with residents, questionnaires and three public roundtable processes, moderated by someone able to bring the participants to consensus.
The idea is to open up the discussion and include as many points of view as possible. Eliminating council appointments has the potential of reducing the committee as a proxy for political fights. That’s a plus, though certainly not a guarantee.
At the same time, Councilors JoAnne Vigil Coppler and Michael Garcia did not like that the new version of the committee was introduced with little notice at a council meeting rather than making its way through the committee process.
We think both sides have a point. We like a process to consider what monuments and statues go where in Santa Fe that involves more people and is separated from politics. We also think scrutinizing the process through city committees and the council will allow more input on the front end, both from the council and the public. That should help ensure a fair and positive process. But with the addition of the committee examination, we expect that Vigil Coppler and Garcia can help move the resolution along. It is important for the city to make progress on replacing the obelisk and expanding the story of Santa Fe to include more viewpoints. Let’s not talk it to death.
Come January, the council once more will be considering how best to proceed. Weigh in, citizens. Then be ready to do the hard work of deciding how best to tell Santa Fe’s story, both on the Plaza and all around town.
