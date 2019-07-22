Mayor Alan Webber took his State of the City speech to the south side last week, leaving behind the pomp and circumstance of fancy Santa Fe to deliver his talk detailing the accomplishments of his first year in office. Think Southside Library instead of Santa Fe Community Convention Center, and Jaguar Drive rather than the Plaza.
It’s all part of Webber’s effort to serve the entire city of Santa Fe, bringing services and attention to neighborhoods that locals believe are overlooked. We approve of the intention, but such addresses could use greater publicity ahead of time so citizens unconnected with the city show up in bigger numbers. One thing about downtown speeches is that people turn out in droves, even if it’s just parents who want to watch their children perform, as was common at past State of the City speeches.
Abandoning fuss is no bad thing, but even in a low-key State of the City address, there would be nothing amiss with having a few children sing or dance. Parents attending might just be there to watch their kids, but that’s fine. After all, people who don’t pay attention much to city government often are busy, working parents. Attending a speech could be their first step to greater involvement in civic matters.
As for the speech itself, Webber used his time to detail the successes of the past year, including putting the city on a better financial footing, supporting the immigrant community and improving pay for workers. He was forward-looking too, describing the city’s next big thing, one he is correct in saying is unique in the country. While we are not sure the metaphor of a mythical beast works to describe what is happening at the midtown campus — “we are the unicorn” is his exact phrase — this is a singular moment in Santa Fe history.
“Show me a city in this country with our history and our culture, our magic and our genius, with a site sitting at its center inviting partners to compete for the chance to work there — it doesn’t exist,” the mayor said. “When it comes to urban development, we are the unicorn. No one else comes close.”
Getting it right at the midtown campus will give Santa Fe a brighter future. The business opportunities and potential for housing will boost both our bottom line in tax revenues and add more affordable places to live. Development might take years, but getting it right from the start — or not — will be part of Webber’s legacy.
The other important initiative, one that is a top priority, as detailed in the speech and in Webber’s actions with the City Council is growing the city’s housing market. Whether at the midtown campus or elsewhere, Santa Fe needs more places for people to live.
He also understands governing works best when managers and leaders continue to assess the work that’s been done. The city has performed some eight audits and self-assessments in the past year, examining itself and the quality of its work. The goal is to keep improving — whether it is picking up trash, patrolling the streets, maintaining the water system, and someday, reworking medians along Cerrillos Road so they don’t appear weed-infested. The medians appear to be less a problem of maintenance and more an issue of design. But until those flaws are fixed, more maintenance, please.
Continue to focus on the basics: public safety, water, clean parks, roads and the intangibles that make a city safe, beautiful and clean. Recent shootings in the downtown area are the sorts of events that make people feel unsafe, even if they are unconnected. As we saw in Albuquerque, falling behind a crime wave can be deadly for a town’s reputation.
It’s essential, too, to keep bringing the various neighborhoods together, whether through movies, concerts or even speeches from the mayor. If a library community room is not large enough to hold all the people — and let’s hope that when enough citizens show up, it won’t be — borrow a school gymnasium or hold the event outside at SWAN Park.
Eventually, as part of the push to bring services to the south side, we might need to build a community meeting space large enough to hold a crowd, perhaps at the proposed south-side teen center. It matters that neighbors can meet close to where they live, just as people in other parts of Santa Fe do.
Keep making the point that Santa Fe needs to serve all residents, wherever they live. Continue to press for the best service and hardest work ethic from employees. Stay accountable to taxpayers. And, yes, let a few kids sing or dance. It will brighten up the place.