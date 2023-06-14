Santa Fe's roses are having a moment — proof once more of the difference enough precipitation can make. From the late-winter and spring snows to recent cooler temperatures and overcast skies, conditions have produced bursts of color and scent.
If you're not fortunate enough to grow roses — or have dedicated your landscaping to native plants — right now is a wonderful time to visit the Harvey Cornell Rose Park, located off Cordova Road between Galisteo Street and Galisteo Parkway. The more than 400 rose plants that grace the park are abloom, sending heavenly scent wafting into the air while brightening the views with spots of color.
City Parks and Open Spaces Department employees are working hard on maintenance, with extra attention paid to the plants by volunteers from Santa Fe Master Gardeners and the Santa Fe Rose Society. These partnerships show how private citizens and public resources can combine for the maximum effect.
Recent work at the Amelia White Park, 981 Old Santa Fe Trail, is another example of volunteers assisting to improve public spaces. The Santa Fe Garden Club spent $40,000 to hire a contractor to restucco, recondition and replant the flower beds. At this park, the focus was on creating a pollinator habitat for bees and butterflies, using drought-tolerant, native plants. These are early days, but the results promise to be spectacular.
As Garden Club President Jacqueline McFeely wrote ("Restored park is reason to celebrate," My View, June 11): "Everyone involved hopes this effort establishes a new model for public and private organizations to commit their resources to restoring and maintaining important community spaces like parks for the future."
Partnerships that bring in community members to city parks should be encouraged across town. The Railyard Park has its own conservancy dedicated to the care of the park now and in the future. Think of the impact such a group might have in the middle of town, in parks such as Franklin Miles or Ragle, where children of all ages play and adults exercise and enjoy the outdoors. Further south, neighbors could form friendships and grow community with volunteer work at SWAN Park off Jaguar Drive.
While the city has the primary responsibility for upkeep and maintenance at parks, everyday citizens also can contribute. In recent months, members of the Friends of Santa Fe Parks have participated in cleanups at several city parks and open spaces, further evidence that people want their city to shine. Keeping parks clean, inviting and ready for users shows civic pride — and pride in this place we loves matters.
It's not just public spaces that are so appealing right now. We appreciate businesses who invest in landscaping — drive or walk by Berardinelli Funeral Home on Luisa Street and enjoy the beautiful flowers. Roses at Inn of the Alameda are eagerly anticipated every year, the vibrant red a standout. For now, take time to stop and, well, smell the roses.
A city where roses are alive with color as the summer begins is beguiling. A walk along concrete sidewalks, cars speeding by, becomes enjoyable when the whiff of rose scent lingers in the air. Urban landscapes take on lushness when rose-laden arches greet walkers and drivers.
Creating beauty in our world is a gift to city residents — whether in private spaces or public parks. Enjoy!