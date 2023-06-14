Santa Fe's roses are having a moment — proof once more of the difference enough precipitation can make. From the late-winter and spring snows to recent cooler temperatures and overcast skies, conditions have produced bursts of color and scent.

If you're not fortunate enough to grow roses — or have dedicated your landscaping to native plants — right now is a wonderful time to visit the Harvey Cornell Rose Park, located off Cordova Road between Galisteo Street and Galisteo Parkway. The more than 400 rose plants that grace the park are abloom, sending heavenly scent wafting into the air while brightening the views with spots of color.

City Parks and Open Spaces Department employees are working hard on maintenance, with extra attention paid to the plants by volunteers from Santa Fe Master Gardeners and the Santa Fe Rose Society. These partnerships show how private citizens and public resources can combine for the maximum effect.