The hot weather, for the next few weeks at least, isn’t going anywhere. And the monsoon rains are late, if they are coming at all. The only bright side is that while Santa Fe is hot, it’s not broiling quite as much as other places.

Our record highs are generally in the high 90s, with 100 degrees logged July 18 to break a 2019 record of 96 degrees. In 2023, Santa Fe has had more than 20 days of 90 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service. That’s well below temperatures in Las Cruces, hovering around 106 earlier this week.

But for people used to the low to mid-90s as the hottest days of summer, the temperatures Santa Fe is seeing this summer are uncomfortable. The city wasn’t built with heat in mind, and that is going to have to change.

Recommended for you