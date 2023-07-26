The hot weather, for the next few weeks at least, isn’t going anywhere. And the monsoon rains are late, if they are coming at all. The only bright side is that while Santa Fe is hot, it’s not broiling quite as much as other places.
Our record highs are generally in the high 90s, with 100 degrees logged July 18 to break a 2019 record of 96 degrees. In 2023, Santa Fe has had more than 20 days of 90 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service. That’s well below temperatures in Las Cruces, hovering around 106 earlier this week.
But for people used to the low to mid-90s as the hottest days of summer, the temperatures Santa Fe is seeing this summer are uncomfortable. The city wasn’t built with heat in mind, and that is going to have to change.
Already, city of Santa Fe leaders have announced initial attempts to provide places for people to cool down when it’s too hot at home. City officials are focusing on letting people know what public spaces are open. All three libraries are available for folks to cool off; LaFarge and Southside branch libraries also have special cool-down lounges in their community rooms.
At the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center, 1121 Alto St., people over age 60 can stop by to have lunch or visit with friends. Additionally, elders can watch television, exercise, use the computer lab or play pool or cards. Those who don’t drive can call 505-955-4700 to schedule a ride.
Over the long haul, if temperatures remain overheated during the summer, all governments will need to do more to ensure the public health of residents. That includes everything from providing assistance for weatherproofing homes to keep them cooler, planting trees (and caring for the ones that exist), adding shade structures, and ensuring water is more widely available. We’ve written before about the necessity of shading bus stops and other places where people will be waiting outside. Especially for people living on the streets, there’s a need for places they can go and get out of the heat other than public libraries.
For children, better shade over equipment at parks will be essential. Many parents also are asking the city to increase swimming hours at public pools, which of course means finding lifeguards to ensure safety. City leaders — perhaps in concert with Santa Fe County — need to look at building another outdoor pool in south Santa Fe. Part of being a vibrant city is having activities for families with young children, ones accessible in all parts of the city.
Parents also are clamoring for splash pads, outdoor places where kids can cool down quickly and with little fuss. Albuquerque has half a dozen or so of the public spray parks — with hours being extended as needed for another way to help residents stay cool. Many Santa Fe families post repeatedly on social media that they are driving to Albuquerque for recreation, whether to swim or simply play in the splash pads.
When that happens, it’s likely the families are shopping in Albuquerque, too. Better recreation opportunities in Santa Fe will mean more dollars spent locally, rather than enriching the economies of our neighbors.
Splash pads, like another outdoor public pool, won’t be up and running for years. More cooling stations, additional shade and weatherproofing of homes won’t happen overnight, either. Still, planning to keep Santa Fe cooler during future hot summers must happen now. That way, residents will have more ways to beat the heat — a heat that is only going to grow more intense.