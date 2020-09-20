Santa Fe must get to work figuring out what to do about public monuments and statues, not for symbolic purpose, but as a way to unite the city before its people turn on each other.
Yes, the city remains busy dealing with the COVID-19 fallout, especially the economic downturn because of the virus. While confronting a crisis, other priorities are put on hold. That’s understandable.
But the effects of past injustices and perceived slights of the present also are a crisis. Leaving them boiling under the surface and occasionally beyond is unhealthy.
Just this month, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber was halted as he passed by an outdoor cafe, engaged in conversation and ended up more or less being accused of racism. Those charges set the mayor’s back up, leading a vigorous public argument. That’s unbecoming to all involved especially given our vaunted tri-cultural harmony.
In Santa Fe, we have a melding of cultures that has managed to live together, sometimes harmoniously, other times at the point of bloodshed, for hundreds of years.
Once solely Indigenous land, then a place of residence for Hispano settlers and Natives, then a tri-cultural blend of Anglo, Hispano and Indian, in its long history, the city has seen its share of racism and divide. There are other cultures here outside the tri-cultural myth; their feelings must be considered, too.
The attempt to deal with the past is not happening in isolation, either. After the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, then-mayor Javier Gonzales promised to examine how Santa Fe celebrated the heroes of the past. His monuments commission looked at public art in the city comprehensively. His term ended, and when Webber took over, his priority was setting right the city’s financial structures.
Monuments fell by the wayside. But progress was happening. Webber and other community leaders — including essential contributions from members of the Fiesta Council and the Caballeros de Vargas — took important steps toward reconciliation by reworking portions of the Fiesta de Santa Fe. The controversial Entrada, with its focus on the mythical “bloodless” reconquest, was transformed into a time to celebrate unity.
Then came 2020, when amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for racial justice became clear once again as the Black Lives Matter movement spread across the country after an unarmed Black man was killed in police custody in Minnesota.
Citizens across the United States demanded the nation account for racism in the past and present.
In New Mexico, the movement had its own expression, with Indigenous activists and others calling for an accounting of the state’s colonial past — focusing on the Spanish colonial period.
Led by powerful female Indigenous voices, Santa Fe’s version of the debate has focused on how our town honors Hispano heroes — Juan de Oñate and Diego de Vargas, most prominently — and whether the obelisk on the Plaza, with its homage to those who fought the “savage” Indians needed to be reexamined in a new century. In Española, an Oñate statue was taken down for safekeeping and to prevent violence; in Albuquerque, the protest of another Oñate monument escalated into violence.
Exacerbating the situation was the presence of so-called militia movement members, armed with weapons, ostensibly on hand to protect property. When the shooting in Albuquerque occurred, no one was surprised.
It is amid that setting that Webber decided to act, ordering the removal of the de Vargas statue at Cathedral Park and attempting (but failing) to remove the obelisk. He believed, and we did not disagree, that public safety was at risk.
Clearly, a unilateral action by an executive is not the preferred way of dealing with how a city or state should deal with its past. However, the idea was to calm the moment and then begin discussions on permanent solutions.
Complicating the discussion —brushed aside in the heat of the moment — is the reality that the obelisk is part of a historic Plaza and any removal requires layers of government approval that might never be obtained. The also-problematic Kit Carson tribute near the federal courthouse also might be untouchable.
Trouble is, the discussions have not started and we are into the fall. One of the mayor’s recommendations earlier this year was the formation of a truth and reconciliation commission to look unflinchingly at the past. It’s not a new promise; at the time the Entrada was reworked, such a commission was part of the agreement. It didn’t happen then. And it isn’t happening now.
Such a process will be long and difficult, but delay does no one any favors. Behind the scenes, the mayor and other leaders are discussing next steps. The first priority would be to establish what exactly this commission would do. What are its goals? What would be a success? What do people in the community want to see happen?
To some degree, the discussion about monuments is more straightforward. The report from Gonzales’ team lists the monuments — and we have an arts commission that could discuss the city’s story without having to appoint a new group. This could start immediately.
Appointing a truth and reconciliation commission is more complicated, which is one reason given for the delay, along with sorting out legal issues. That might be true for the broader process, but there are other steps that can begin now. It’s important to show people on all sides that movement is happening.
For one thing, the city can remove the ugly plywood from around the obelisk. Covering the base of the monument might protect it, but it’s also an admission that city officials are helpless to stop people from defacing it. Yet it would be possible to hide the offensive panel — the one dedicated to Indian wars — but leave the portions dedicated to Civil War battles alone. Surely, people who support equality and eradication of racism would not vandalize memorials to people who helped win a war that resulted in the end of chattel slavery. The plywood is ugly, too, and as Santa Fe returns to whatever normal will look like, a barrier is not the face the city wants to show.
During a pandemic crisis, focus must go to critical needs — including the decline in tax revenues, assisting people without homes, finding people to do essential work, concerns about water, ensuring public safety and other necessities. But quieting unease and assuring all residents of Santa Fe that the city will keep promises and that leaders follow through also is essential work. Start by removing the plywood. Let arts commissioners begin discussing the Santa Fe story. Appoint the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Demonstrate that Santa Fe can get along. We can persevere, as in past conflicts, with listening and respect.
