Throughout his life, Javier Gonzales brought people of different backgrounds and beliefs together, seeking common ground and solutions. Those years of meeting people and making friends help explain why news of his death after a two-year battle with cancer has hit Santa Fe hard.
Just this New Year’s Eve, Gonzales sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” from the bandstand on the Plaza, his voice warming the chilly cold. He looked healthy, if a bit cold, and ready for the new year. Instead, weeks into 2022, he slipped away, leaving the city he loved to mourn his passing.
As mayor of progressive-leaning Santa Fe, Gonzales also was an honest-to-gosh cowboy, someone who understood the concerns of rural New Mexico. He could fix a fence, rope a cow, then clean up and be at the Santa Fe Opera, fitting into both scenes with ease.
A former Santa Fe Fiesta Don Diego de Vargas, then-Mayor Gonzales listened in 2016 when Native residents protested the event. He encouraged members of the Fiesta Council and the Caballeros de Vargas to talk with Tesuque Pueblo and other Native groups about what they found objectionable in the commemoration. He introduced and passed a resolution to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day in Santa Fe. His mind was not closed to new information, to listening to other people’s feelings and to changing his views after considering new evidence.
Perhaps that’s because he grew up in a political family, shaking hands and helping campaign. He learned how important it is to listen. His father, the late George Gonzales, also had been mayor of Santa Fe from 1968-72. Before entering city politics, the younger Gonzales served on the Santa Fe County Commission from 1995-2002 and acted as chair of the state Democratic Party from 2009-2013.
When Gonzales decided to run for mayor in 2013, George was in the audience encouraging him, nodding when the debate was going well and shaking his head when he didn’t like a question or an opponent’s statement. They were close, and it showed, just as Gonzales was close to his brothers and the family radio station.
Yet for much of his political career, the Javier Gonzales who appeared in public had a hidden burden. He married and fathered two children — his beloved daughters, Cameron and Cadence — and later divorced, all while carrying a weighty secret.
As he prepared to run for mayor, Gonzales let that secret go.
In a blog post, he told the world he was gay, but also shared why he had stayed in the closet so many years: “You see, when you come from a traditional family with deep roots in this community, the process of accepting that you are gay is complicated with fears about disappointing those you love, or becoming disconnected with a sense of place that is as much a part of me as my sexuality.”
Coming into the open — to family, friends, neighbors and voters — gave Gonzales a freedom he had lacked. He wrote in his blog post “there is not true understanding without open, honest communication.” He won the race for mayor, becoming both the first son to follow his father as mayor and the first openly gay mayor of Santa Fe.
His term was one full of possibilities, not always realized — as when voters soundly rejected a soda tax that would have paid for early childhood education. Despite disappointment, Gonzales was clear that the fear of losing was no reason not to keep striving to improve. He did that, whether being an early cheerleader for groundbreaking Meow Wolf, whittling away at a $15 million city budget deficit and supporting the immigrant community from Trump-era policies.
After deciding not to run for a second term, Gonzales concentrated on family — his brothers, his mother, Celine, and his two daughters. That family — blood relatives, chosen companions and the many people whose lives he touched — mourns today. They know Javier Gonzales could inspire, helping people become their best selves. He did so with friends, family and the city he loved.
Like all people, he was far from perfect. But his legacy is that a human being — and a city — could strive for perfection, with honesty and humility.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.