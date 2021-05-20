A Santa Fe summer hardly feels typical without its markets, music and multiple gatherings of family and friends. That’s why the summer of 2020 is one to put away — the pandemic shut the town down, for the most part.
Not 2021. This summer, even as the nation continues to navigate vaccinations, masks or no masks, and social distancing, Santa Fe is back.
And here to guide folks through every adventure, market or other fun time of glorious summer is Bienvenidos. The always anticipated guide to summer is an annual publication of The New Mexican, last summer being an exception.
The 2021 edition — in your Sunday newspaper this weekend — celebrates our beautiful land in words and photographs.
Deborah Villa, the magazine’s creative director, is particularly proud of the quality of writing, with such notables as William deBuys, Dan Flores, Lucy Lippard, Stanley Crawford, Ashley Biggers, Patti LaSalle-Hopkins, Zélie Pollon and many other familiar names describing our particular slice of paradise. The magazine offers a sophisticated look at our diverse region.
Noted author deBuys delves deep into the Pecos Wilderness, comparing the rapidly transforming mountains of the early 1900s to an area facing climate change today, as seen through the perspective of naturalist Vernon Bailey. He writes that Bailey “would see that the early decades of the 21st century are producing changes analogous to those he observed in 1903.” Eventually, deBuys writes, Bailey, who died in 1942, might conclude that “the turbulence of his own days in the Southwest, after a long absence, is making a comeback.”
With articles that delve into the history of this place, the value of Bienvenidos lasts longer than a day or a weekend. Its features offer inducements to adventure all summer long, everything from outdoor yoga to trail riding, to river rafting to paddleboarding — even learning to identify food and plants while walking through the countryside. All through the magazine, there are guides to what’s happening when. You won’t miss a happening.
So much has changed because of the pandemic, especially considering the shutdown’s impact on local businesses and restaurants, so there’s an update on restaurants, one of Santa Fe’s major attractions. Other articles focus on what is happening in museums, the performing arts, galleries and our tribal communities, including an interview with new Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo tribal citizen and former U.S. representative from New Mexico. It’s not the typical vacation guide glitz but a serious piece about stewardship of public lands — and those lands are one of the chief reasons people visit here.
With the stories, of course, are vivid photographs of the people and places that draw not just visitors but the residents of Northern New Mexico to be out and about on the long, sunny days of summer. Many regular visitors and readers will recognize the photographers — Kitty Leaken, Gene Peach, Don J. Usner, and the paper’s own Luis Sánchez Saturno and Gabriela Campos.
The first summer after what has been a difficult 12 months, full of loss and tragedy, is one to savor. Whether you live here full time or are here on vacation, Bienvenidos can help you enjoy all that Santa Fe has to offer.
On Sunday, start planning to seize the summer, with Bienvenidos in hand to make all those dreams of sunshine and summer come true. Welcome, all, and enjoy the 2021 edition of the best guide to goings-on in Northern New Mexico. Santa Fe is back.
