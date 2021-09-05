Who doesn’t need angels in today’s world? That’s why it is encouraging to see Santa Fe rally around santero Jose Lucero and his Seven Archangels.
Weather and time are taking their toll on the beloved sculptures, located on the East Alameda Trail since 2004. The Raphael piece fell over recently, and in 2020, Sachiel — the archangel representing success, water and wealth — was removed for restoration after summer storms of August 2020. Lucero has since treated the remaining sculptures with varnish to stave off decay. But the wood is rotting. It’s no wonder, considering the statues were constructed from the trunks of dying trees.
The city of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department is attempting to save the angels with an Angel Fund. People can donate so Lucero can replace the pieces one by one. The campaign gained new urgency recently as another angel fell.
Pauline Kanako Kamiyama, director of the Arts and Culture Department, said this about the fund: “It remains our long-range dream to have Mr. Lucero sculpt a replacement angel every year.”
The Angel Fund started when Sachiel was damaged in 2020. Now, Raphael needs to be fixed. Each angel will cost $3,500, with Lucero being able to work on a piece as funds are raised. Eventually, all seven will need work. Though Raphael toppled, it was saved by crew members from the Parks Department.
We’d suggest more active promoting of the Angel Fund. A small sign by the sculptures could alert visitors and locals alike that the pieces will need repair. Currently, people can send a check or call the city to donate. Someone at the city also could develop an online donation system to make raising money easier.
Who knows? There might even be extra funds in the city budget to do some of the work. The sculptures are on city property and were commissioned by the city — money to repair them shouldn’t have to depend on the generosity of strangers, especially considering how many competing needs there are for charity.
Lucero stands ready to do the work. Known as the “Picasso Santero,” he is proud of how the statues have become important to so many people. In 2020, he told The New Mexican: “I really like watching couples who just got married at the cathedral getting photos taken of themselves by the angels. It’s beautiful to see them become part of these people’s lives in a way that they are gonna remember for the rest of their lives.”
Now, our community needs to come together and preserve the angel walk.
Not every city has seven archangels guarding its river. Santa Fe should make sure they are protected.
