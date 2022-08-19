The welcome mat is out for bees and other pollinators in Santa Fe. The city and its residents are working hard to ensure the creatures can be fruitful and multiply, better able to perform the crucial work of pollination.
To help bees, hotels are being built along the Santa Fe River, places where native bees can rest before getting about the business of pollination.
An initiative of the local group, Poetry Pollinators, one hotel was created from a 2000-pound cottonwood tree that once grew in the Harvey Cornell Rose Park. When Parks Division workers removed the tree in 2021 — it was a victim of a severe fungal infection — they repurposed various portions. The Camino Escondido Bee Hotel gives solitary native bees — unlike honeybees, they don’t gather in hives — a place to be refreshed.
Reviving the bee population is a goal of Santa Fe’s designation as a Bee City USA affiliate. By promising to support pollinators — including bees, butterflies and beetles — Santa Fe is agreeing to meet certain commitments. With more than 20 community partners, the project is an effort involving individuals and nonprofits. It continues to evolve.
Next week, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, the city’s Environmental Services Division and the Parks and Open Spaces Division, will dedicate a new pollinator garden and bee sculpture in Calle Alvarado Park. That will happen at 1 p.m. Aug. 26. Keep Santa Fe Beautiful board member Rick Martinez is the sculptor of another bee hotel. Students from the Masters Program Early College Charter High School also have assisted on the project. Other partners included the city, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, New Mexico Tourism Department's Clean and Beautiful Grant program, Bell Bank of Santa Fe, Cassidy's Landscaping, and the Xerces Society. This is the best sort of community collaboration.
Supporting an ecosystem that in turn supports bees demands various efforts.
There is providing shelter — that's where the bee hotels come in. It's also important to install additional plants that attract bees — such as the native wildflowers of New Mexico. Then there’s agreeing to forego certain chemicals that cause bees to die off. It’s crucial to stop using herbicides and pesticides that kill bees and other pollinators. That may mean pulling weeds by hand or growing food without chemicals, but the ecosystem is safer for pollinators.
Santa Fe is trying to do all of the above.
Individuals can help, too, by planting pollinator-friendly gardens, providing nectar to feed all pollinators.
Such gardens not only add beauty — yarrow, Echinacea, penstemon and other familiar plants are lovely — but knowledgeable gardeners can keep color alive from spring into fall by selecting plants with care. There are so many plants from which to choose. Guides exist to create small pollinator-friendly wildflower meadows. (Find out more at Xerces.org, a website of the Xerces Organization, which promotes pollinator-friendly practices. Their publications section has a step-by-step guide to creating a meadow.)
Making bees and butterflies more welcome is but one action we can take in a world where climate is rapidly changing, and not for the better. Just think. We can help save the planet and make our immediate world more beautiful. That's a winning combination.