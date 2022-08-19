The welcome mat is out for bees and other pollinators in Santa Fe. The city and its residents are working hard to ensure the creatures can be fruitful and multiply, better able to perform the crucial work of pollination.

To help bees, hotels are being built along the Santa Fe River, places where native bees can rest before getting about the business of pollination.

An initiative of the local group, Poetry Pollinators, one hotel was created from a 2000-pound cottonwood tree that once grew in the Harvey Cornell Rose Park. When Parks Division workers removed the tree in 2021 — it was a victim of a severe fungal infection — they repurposed various portions. The Camino Escondido Bee Hotel gives solitary native bees — unlike honeybees, they don’t gather in hives — a place to be refreshed.

