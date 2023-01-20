If you’re not learning in Santa Fe, it’s because you aren’t trying.

What a town — all around are museums, lectures, literary readings, classes galore, so much available. Best of all, many offerings are free or inexpensive, shared to broaden our experience and increase our knowledge.

On Friday, the event came via Zoom and was presented by the Historic Santa Fe Foundation featuring anthropologist Gordon Bronitsky discussing unsung civil rights hero, Miguel Trujillo of Isleta Pueblo.

Popular in the Community