If you’re not learning in Santa Fe, it’s because you aren’t trying.
What a town — all around are museums, lectures, literary readings, classes galore, so much available. Best of all, many offerings are free or inexpensive, shared to broaden our experience and increase our knowledge.
On Friday, the event came via Zoom and was presented by the Historic Santa Fe Foundation featuring anthropologist Gordon Bronitsky discussing unsung civil rights hero, Miguel Trujillo of Isleta Pueblo.
At what is labeled a Salon el Zaguán, Bronitsky spoke of his enthusiasm for Trujillo, detailing his friendship with the man’s daughter, the late Josephine Waconda. At Trujillo’s funeral, Bronitsky promised he would do more to share Trujillo’s story.
Because, despite his singular achievements, Trujillo has been forgotten by too many — if, that is, they knew about this incredible man in the first place.
And that’s why discussions such as the one by Bronitsky matter. They give context to what we take for granted today.
It’s accepted that Native voters can help deliver elections in close races, as they did in delivering Arizona for Joe Biden in 2020. In New Mexico, we sent a Laguna Pueblo citizen to Congress as a member of the House of Representatives; Deb Haaland now serves as secretary of the interior. Members of various tribes serve in the state Legislature, and tribal governments endorse candidates and are political powerhouses.
But that wasn’t always true.
Some states — including New Mexico — once held that Indians who lived on tribal lands could not vote, the reasoning being they weren’t taxpaying citizens. This exclusion continued even after the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924. Indians were citizens, but without all the rights of citizenship, including the right to vote.
So, when Trujillo came home from fighting for his country in World War II and went to register to vote, the former Marine was rejected. Valencia County registrar Eloy Garley refused based on Trujillo’s status as an “Indian not taxed.”
Trujillo sued and won in 1948, ensuring any Native person who wanted to vote could do so. As Trujillo’s lawsuit pointed out, Indians on tribal lands might not pay property taxes, but they paid plenty of other taxes — federal income tax, gasoline taxes and sales taxes. The three-judge panel hearing the case ruled that the New Mexico constitution was in violation of both the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments. Voting rights had been secured.
Bronitsky wants everyone — across the country, not just at home — to celebrate Trujillo. He wasn’t just successful in gaining voting rights for Native citizens, Trujillo also was a lifelong educator and advocate for Native people. Bronitsky would like to see a major exhibit on Trujillo at one of New Mexico’s state museums — and he’s right. Trujillo is someone who deserves recognition, serving to remind us that rights do not always come easy.
“He was a hero,” Bronitsky said. “I just think more people should know about him.”
And because of an afternoon salon — free for members and $10 for others, supported by the New Mexico Humanities Council — more people do know the story of Miguel Trujillo. Because in Santa Fe, opportunities to learn are all around us. They never quit coming.