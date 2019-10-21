Children must attend school to pass their classes. It follows, then, that board members in charge of running schools need to show up for meetings. That Rudy Garcia fails that most basic duty of a school board member is shameful.
Garcia, District 4 representative on the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education, is running unopposed for reelection. That makes his failure to show up as a board member even worse. This year to date, Garcia has missed seven of 17 regular school board meetings. He couldn’t even bother to attend a recent meeting in which the future of schools in Santa Fe was discussed, a topic that directly impacts his south-side district.
South-side schools — and their children, families and neighborhoods — deserve a board member who will be present to promote their interests. Garcia is failing them.
It’s not the first time. Look at the record: Garcia applied to be a board member and was selected in late 2017 to replace state Rep. Linda Trujillo, who resigned to focus on her legislative duties. He did so knowing that in a few months he was planning to run for Santa Fe County Commission, a position he won.
After being elected commissioner in 2018, Garcia chose to keep his school board seat as well. In 2019, he only missed one commission meeting, in stark contrast to his attendance record at the school board. Garcia should not have applied for the seat if he wasn’t committed to doing his best job. He did not need to run for reelection. In addition to failing to attend meetings, Garcia also did not go to a League of Women Voters forum, where at least he could have discussed issues and met with voters face-to-face. His presence is needed right now as the school system discusses how to deal with overall declining enrollment and a shortage of qualified teachers.
One idea being tossed around is closing schools in neighborhoods where fewer children live so that resources can be shifted to where the children are — Garcia’s district, in other words. Without a fierce advocate for the south side on the board speaking out, it is likely that the discussion of resources will continue to focus on the affects of school closures on individual students rather than correcting systemwide inequities.
South-side schools need an advocate. Garcia could be that advocate — he understands the issue, telling reporter Dillon Mullan, “We have to put our money where our kids are.”
Understanding doesn’t matter if he doesn’t show up. Trouble is, Garcia is not at the meetings. And he hasn’t been. He must recommit or step aside.
More broadly, our community needs to do a better job of recruiting people to run for office. We can’t rely on individuals to step up, especially from districts where there is low voter turnout and apparent apathy about the electoral process. City Councilor Chris Rivera, who represents roughly the same constituents as Garcia, also faces no opposition in the Nov. 5 local election.
We encourage smart civic leaders to develop local leadership programs to groom future candidates. Emerge New Mexico has a proven track record of promoting female candidates; we need something similar at the local level, developing talent close to home so that a PTA president, soccer coach or community activist can feel confident in running for school board or City Council. We could use a community commitment to end the days of candidates running unopposed — even our best local politicians could benefit from competition.
Until then, we have Rudy Garcia on the school board. If Garcia is not able to attend meetings, he needs to resign. Attendance is mandatory for kids. It should be no different for adults.
