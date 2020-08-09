One component of health care that has suffered as the nation shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is routine wellness appointments.
These are the sorts of checkups that might catch cancer early, help a person switch to a healthier lifestyle and handle small problems before they become life-threatening.
Last week, as Dr. David Scrase joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others to discuss recent COVID numbers for New Mexico, he reminded everyone of the need to review health care records — it’s a timely reminder, too.
Children are going back to school, even if virtually, and that means their immunizations should be updated. Kids might not be in a classroom with other students — yet — but they need to be protected from contagious diseases, especially with the novel coronavirus lurking.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning that childhood vaccinations have dropped by 50 percent nationwide. That means contagious diseases thought to be eliminated could return, with children contracting measles, mumps, rubella and polio again. The winter flu season is ahead, and it’s more important than ever for people all ages to receive a flu shot.
It’s not just kids who might need inoculations, either. Adults, during regular checkups, update their immunizations. As they age, they might need to obtain a shingles vaccination or be current on their tetanus shoots. Preventive care is important, even during a pandemic.
Scrase’s reminder is not just for parents getting their children prepared for fall classes, but for all adults unable to visit their doctors during the more stringent shutdown earlier in the year. The doctor — who serves as secretary of the Department of Human Services — encouraged adults to consult their medical records and see what routine care they might have missed.
People might be due for a check on the state of their diabetes, or to review cholesterol levels or to test their kidney function. Women need mammograms and people over 50 should sign up for colonoscopies. Those examinations are key to maintaining health and many of us have gone without for the months of the pandemic.
But it's possible for patients to visit with doctors without risking exposure to the novel coronavirus. That's because many consultations with doctors can take place through video chats. The patient obtains an order for blood tests first and then talks to the doctor virtually. Some appointments, of course, with personal protective equipment and social distancing are taking place in person.
What shouldn't be happening is that people become ill because they missed their shots or regular checkups. It's possible to visit the dentist, too, and get back in the routine of regular checkups. With COVID cases declining again in New Mexico, right now is a good time for adults to see what they skipped — both for themselves and their children.
