Though it was expected, the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade struck like a lightning bolt on Friday, sending shockwaves across the country.
In overturning the landmark decision legalizing abortion, the court removed a woman’s fundamental right — granted through the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — to make her own reproductive choices. The direction of the court was signaled earlier this year when the draft decision in a case out of Mississippi was leaked.
The country knew this was coming. Yet for all too many, it still felt like a punch in the gut.
A 6-3 majority of justices upended 50 years of precedent that said the Constitution protects a woman’s right to seek an abortion before fetal viability, or the point when a fetus can live outside the womb.
Now, states can choose to regulate how and if women can have an abortion. Already, it appears half the states in the country will severely restrict or ban the procedure.
New Mexico is one of the states that respects the choices women make — but only because a Democratic-controlled Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rescinded a law that would have banned abortion if Roe v. Wade were overturned. Residents of many other states lack such protections.
Some states will ban abortion from the moment of fertilization. Others will refuse to make any exceptions to the abortion ban. That means a woman whose life is at risk might not be able to obtain an abortion. There could be no abortions allowed even in cases of incest or rape, meaning a 13-year-old rape victim would be forced to give birth.
Other states are focusing on pregnancy loss, with the potential to make criminals of women who lose their babies through miscarriage.
Doctors, abortion providers and people who assist women in seeking abortions could face criminal charges. A few states also are trying to restrict women from seeking abortions in other states, raising questions about the legality of seeking to restrict movement.
According to the right-wing Supreme Court of 2022, the January 1973 decision allowing abortion was wrongly decided.
Clouding what already is a controversial decision — some 60 percent of Americans support the right to abortion in all or most instances — is the potential for a cascading effect, particularly with this court. This decision offers the prospect of removing other rights on which Americans rely.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion overturning Roe, made it clear what could come next, writing the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” These decisions refer to cases that protect privacy, due process and equal protection — access to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage, respectively.
Decision author, Justice Samuel Alito, tried to make clear the decision concerned only abortion rights, but the Thomas opinion seems to open the door to a future in which individuals’ fundamental choices would be regulated by others — a return to a past that a majority of Americans want left behind.
That past is now our present, at least when it comes to choosing abortion in many states. The lightning bolt — one we saw coming — is finally upon the land. But the brilliance of the American system is that the ultimate say, even greater than that of the Supreme Court, lies in the individual decision this court would circumvent.
It's called the power of the ballot box. Someday its exercise will answer this overriding question: Whose life is it, anyway?