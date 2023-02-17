The return to daylight saving time is just a few weeks away — Sunday, March 12, to be exact. And while the prospect of long evenings lures in fans of the time switch, changing clocks twice a year is disruptive for humans.
The premise was sound. Move clocks an hour forward from standard time in the spring; change them back in the late fall. That way, people have more daylight hours in the summer and more morning light in the winter. However, human beings were made to rise with the sun, and when that doesn't happen, our bodies suffer, most research is showing.
It's a topic of endless debate, both at the national and state levels, where the discussion focuses on keeping one time all year round to stop the time-switch disruptions. If that happens, would standard or daylight time be better? More and more experts are calling for year-round standard time as the healthiest alternative.
But it turns out, in the discussion over time and our bodies, even the time zone where you live — forget daylight or standard time — can impact health. Living in the "wrong time zone" is now associated with additional automobile accidents and death.
Research at Eastern New Mexico University has found car crash death rates are higher where people don't wake up with the sun. Researchers studied 12 years of data, which revealed a 21.8% higher vehicle death rate where the clock time is disconnected from solar time. More than 53 million Americans live in what are called "eccentric time localities." As such, residents rise before dawn much of the year. That disrupts normal sleep windows and upsets a body's natural circadian rhythms. People evolved to rise with the sun, after all.
ENMU communications professor Jeff Gentry was lead author of the study, along with Jayson Evaniuck of ENMU, Thanchira Suriyamongkol of Southern Illinois University and Ivana Mali of North Carolina State University. Together, they found unexplained deaths in the time zones that are less aligned with the sun. For example, Terre Haute, Ind., is in the Eastern Time Zone. Based on the movement of the sun, it should be on Central Time. Terre Haute’s vehicle-fatality rate is 53% higher than nearby Champaign, Ill., which is appropriately placed in Central Time. Most of Texas, according to researchers, belongs in the Mountain Time Zone rather than Central.
The vehicle-fatality rate in Midland-Odessa is double the national average and three times higher than that of El Paso — the only portion of Texas aligned with Mountain Time. Amarillo has a death rate 85% above the national average. Of course, we don't know whether accident rates are higher in an area like Midland-Odessa because of big trucks associated with oil and gas activity. Amarillo, too, could be impacted by highway traffic along Interstate 40 and high speeds. It would be useful to review the data while looking at quality of roads and speed limits.
However, the findings still raise important questions about the need to align time zones with the sun. That's important to keep in mind as lawmakers debate whether to move the nation to one time, that being permanent daylight saving time. Such a switch would keep sunlight at the end of the day for more months of the year, exacerbating circadian rhythm disruption.
And that, says researcher Gentry, is a bad idea. Just maybe, he hopes, the research "drives the final nail in the case for daylight saving time."