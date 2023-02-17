The return to daylight saving time is just a few weeks away — Sunday, March 12, to be exact. And while the prospect of long evenings lures in fans of the time switch, changing clocks twice a year is disruptive for humans.

The premise was sound. Move clocks an hour forward from standard time in the spring; change them back in the late fall. That way, people have more daylight hours in the summer and more morning light in the winter. However, human beings were made to rise with the sun, and when that doesn't happen, our bodies suffer, most research is showing.

It's a topic of endless debate, both at the national and state levels, where the discussion focuses on keeping one time all year round to stop the time-switch disruptions. If that happens, would standard or daylight time be better? More and more experts are calling for year-round standard time as the healthiest alternative.