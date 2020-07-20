Rio Arriba is a county without a sheriff, for all practical purposes.
Sheriff James Lujan is no longer a certified lawman in the state of New Mexico. The Law Enforcement Academy Board suspended his certification last week, meaning Lujan cannot carry a gun, drive a police car or make arrests.
He will be an “administrative” sheriff, which we assume means he runs the office from behind his desk. We would understand if he seems distracted, too.
There’s a lot on the sheriff’s mind. Lujan has a legal tangle he needs to unravel.
Since March, the sheriff — the top law enforcement official in Rio Arriba County — has had numerous brushes with the law. He now faces multiple misdemeanor and felony charges. Those include several misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, one third-degree felony count of bribery of a witness and one fourth-degree felony count of harboring or aiding a felon.
It is troubling that the charges stem from claims — by other law enforcement agencies — that an elected sheriff was interfering in criminal investigations to assist friends. Compromised by the weight of the accusations, Lujan now lacks authority to perform his duties.
The people of Rio Arriba County deserve a sheriff who can do his job. Lujan cannot. He should resign or, at the very least, take an unpaid leave of absence. Taxpayers should not have to cover the salary of a sheriff who isn’t able to do the work.
County Manager Tomás Campos is in a wait-and-see mode, with a request for resignation depending on whether Lujan is found guilty. Back in 2014, Campos tried to get former Sheriff Tommy Rodella to quit. Rodella similarly had lost law enforcement certification — in his case, after an indictment for violating a motorist’s civil rights. Rodella, by the way, is serving a 10-year prison sentence as a result.
Rodella did not listen, and maybe Campos doesn’t want to waste his breath. However, there’s nothing to stop the Rio Arriba County Commission from recommending that Lujan do the right thing and quit.
State lawmakers can act, too, detailing in law when sheriffs must step aside so citizens aren’t left with officers in charge who aren’t able to fulfill their duties.
It’s ridiculous that the top cop in a county is facing felony charges and is still drawing a paycheck. This is not a matter of judging Lujan guilty; that’s up to a jury. However, without his certification, he cannot do the job he was elected to do.
Rio Arriba County residents deserve better.
