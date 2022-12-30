On New Year’s Eve, people are both nostalgic for the year that was and excited for what lies ahead. It’s a night suspended between past and present, one to savor.
For Santa Fe, the center of New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place downtown at the 8th Annual New Year’s Eve party. Where else but on the Plaza, first the heart of a village and now the center of our small city. It’s been that way for more than 400 years.
The community will come together starting at 8 p.m. Saturday for festivities and, at midnight, to ring in the new year. Bonfires and heaters will help warm up the night, with hot chocolate and biscochitos available — while supplies last.
Instead of a ball dropping in Santa Fe a zia will rise — an optimistic way to move into the new year. As the zia rises, fireworks will explode in the sky, launched from historic La Fonda as a fitting start to the year. It's our unique take on the new year, suited to Santa Fe but in the grander tradition of saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new.
The entire party is free, thanks to volunteer work from the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe and the city of Santa Fe. Three local bands — Una Mas y la ChaCha, the Alex Maryol Band and JJ and the Hooligans — will help while the hours away, and at 11:45 p.m., Mayor Alan Webber and other city officials will invite all present to count down to the new year.
In a special Santa Fe twist, the crowd will end the evening with both Auld Lang Syne and Las Mañanitas, traditional songs beloved by so many.
In past years, as many as 7,000 people have come to the Plaza to see the new year in. It’s less crazy than ringing out the old in a bar or at a private party. Less alcohol, for one thing. Instead of drinking beer or margaritas, hot chocolate is on tap — for warmth rather than obliviousness.
Of course, New Year’s Eve is New Year’s Eve, and all who are watching the calendar turn the page should take care to watch for drunken drivers while also taking steps not to be a drunken driver themselves. DWI patrols will be out and about, doing the necessary work of keeping streets safe. A tragedy is not the way to start a new year.
Have a designated driver, someone who isn’t taking even one drink, if you plan to bar hop or attend parties. Be prepared to wait for Uber or other ride services; they can be in high demand on a night like New Year’s Eve. There’s always the option to stay home, drink a glass of bubbly — whether sparkling wine or non-alcoholic cider — and turn in with no fear of a hangover to start out the new year.
After all, on the first day of the year, a moment full of promise, waking up feeling sick is hardly a harbinger of good things to come. For many, the first day of a new year is one to seize.
Take a hike despite the cold. Watch the best movies. Gather with friends and family to close out the holiday season, eating black-eyed peas or another favorite new year’s food. Still, if the celebration New Year’s Eve was particularly hearty, you might want to order menudo ahead. It’s a known hangover remedy.
Celebrating the new year is a time-honored tradition, something that joins people across the world. Santa Fe will be part of that global party, watching the zia rise into the sky, with thousands cheering on the new year. Here’s to 2023! Bring it on.