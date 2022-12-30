On New Year’s Eve, people are both nostalgic for the year that was and excited for what lies ahead. It’s a night suspended between past and present, one to savor.

For Santa Fe, the center of New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place downtown at the 8th Annual New Year’s Eve party. Where else but on the Plaza, first the heart of a village and now the center of our small city. It’s been that way for more than 400 years.

The community will come together starting at 8 p.m. Saturday for festivities and, at midnight, to ring in the new year. Bonfires and heaters will help warm up the night, with hot chocolate and biscochitos available — while supplies last.

Popular in the Community