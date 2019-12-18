State Sen. Richard Martinez — chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — has been found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving. The system worked.
The Democratic senator from Rio Arriba County was not able to wiggle out of the arrest. He refused a breathalyzer at the scene last summer after rear-ending unsuspecting motorists in Española. He chose to go to trial, shopping around for just the right judge in a blatant attempt to run out the clock.
Then, in his bench trial this week, Martinez’s defense attorney attempted to attack police work so that the senator might be found not guilty of the charges. Judge Francis Mathew’s swift and sure verdict was a welcome conclusion to the Martinez saga.
Come the senator’s sentencing in January, we believe he should have to face the full penalty of the law. At some point in this sad saga, it would be refreshing for Martinez to apologize to Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros. They were in the vehicle that Martinez’s Mercedes SUV hit, and they still suffer as a result of his poor decisions that night.
Every defendant has the right to present a spirited defense, but a failure to accept responsibility is always disappointing. And that has been Martinez’s attitude throughout the case.
He did not admit what was obvious from the video of his arrest; on the night of the crash, Martinez chose to drink alcohol and get behind the wheel. He could have apologized, pleaded no contest and gone about his business as a wiser, more humble man. Other legislators have recovered from such a mistake.
The key is admitting the error, taking responsibility and moving on. Martinez has not done that. And that is why he needs to go.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the news that Martinez was found guilty of the charges Tuesday is spot on: “As I said at the time of this incident, Senator Martinez was obligated to reflect on his actions and how best to reconcile them with his position as a public servant in the state Legislature, in particular his status as chairman of an influential committee. The senator’s defense of himself does not suggest to me that any such personal reckoning has taken place — and given the judge’s unambiguous ruling, I urge him to resign his seat.”
We appreciate her forceful response, especially because on many issues, the governor and Sen. Martinez are allies. Her remarks are in contrast to a more tepid response from Senate Democratic leadership — disappointing, even. Senate Democrats did not push Martinez to step down from his committee chairmanship or even hint that he needed to resign after his arrest.
With the conviction, Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth did issue this statement: “Based on the court’s ruling today, we will be recommending … that Senator Martinez not continue to serve as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Whether or not Senator Martinez continues to serve in the Senate will be left for Senator Martinez and the voters in his district to decide.”
It might be up to Martinez — but Senate leaders could help him decide by telling him forcefully they would appreciate his resignation. To indicate it’s up to voters is disingenuous, too. Voters have no say unless a Democratic primary opponent steps up to run.
Or, Martinez could do the right thing and resign. Finally.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.