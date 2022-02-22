Finding out the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater could be up and running again was a happy surprise at the end of the 2022 short legislative session.
A $3 million appropriation through Senate Bill 212, the capital outlay fund, is designed to see what needs to be done to save the outdoor performing space at the Santa Fe Indian School.
Its closure in 2010 has left Santa Fe without its legendary performing space, designed by and named for the late Italian architect. The initial $3 million appropriation will be spent “to plan, design and reconstruct the Paolo Soleri amphitheater at the Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe.” Impetus to set aside those dollars came from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Santa Fe Indian School, said bill sponsor Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe.
The total price of the project could be closer to $15 million, dollars that likely will be raised from a variety of sources.
School Superintendent Christie Abeyta doesn’t imagine the amphitheater will return to prominence as a concert venue. She sees its value more as a place for students to perform — sing, dance and otherwise share their talents. Such performances could create a pathway to careers in New Mexico within the film industry. Students from other schools with arts programs could use the venue, too, she said.
We like that idea — it’s a school, after all. What’s more, using the amphitheater for educational purposes echoes its early days. The theater bowl was created for the Institute of American Indian Arts’ performing arts program in 1965. From 1970, when it officially opened, until 2010, the facility was used for both on-campus educational and academic events and public music concerts.
As Paolo Soleri is refurbished, we hope the Indian School continues those traditions and keeps the venue as a place where the entire community can gather to hear music. Perhaps students could learn the business of the concert industry — event planning is another career track — by helping organize performances and working with local music producers. That keeps its educational focus while bringing back the music so many miss.
Yes, as Abeyta said, area casinos now host musical guests. There are other places for concerts. But those have a different feel compared to attending an outdoors show in the 2,900-seat arena. The place was magic.
Paolo Soleri wasn’t just a gem for Santa Fe. The national acts who played there over the years — Carlos Santana, B.B. King, Leonard Cohen and so many others — treasured their shows in the unique space. The design of the theater meant there wasn’t a bad seat in the house, giving each show an intimate feel.
The timeline for rehabbing the amphitheater is about three years out, and we’re excited to see the process and, most of all, a refurbished and renewed Paolo Soleri Amphitheater.
Use the stage for young people and their creative productions and, yes, bring back concerts when the time is right. Santa Fe — including the Indian School — will be richer for it.
