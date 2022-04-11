A pilgrimage long has been at the heart of activities for those in Northern New Mexico commemorating Holy Week — one of the most sacred periods for the Christian church.
Pilgrims will be taking to the road all week to bring their prayers to a small church in Chimayó. The busiest day, traditionally, is Good Friday. The destination: El Santuario de Chimayó and its tiny room containing dirt believed to have healing properties.
At this place, during this time, these pilgrims are demonstrating their faith through action. They are happy to be back. For the two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the pilgrimage was canceled. A few individuals made the journey, but not the tens of thousands who typically travel during Holy Week.
For anyone new to the area, or to long-timers who have forgotten what time of year it is, the pilgrims walking alongside highways offer more reason to take care with driving. From Albuquerque along Interstate 25, from Peñasco down the High Road, or from Santa Fe over U.S. 84/285 to N.M. 503 and N.M. 76, people will be walking where normally there are but a few strollers alongside the road.
Watch for them, so tradition does not turn into tragedy.
The Chimayó pilgrimage is a tradition unique to Northern New Mexico, rooted in Catholicism but welcoming all people who walk with a sincere heart and goodwill. Pilgrimages, of course, happen around the world. But the custom of walking to Chimayó had faded in the 20th century.
That changed after World War II, when National Guardsmen who had survived the Bataan Death March came home, grateful to be alive. To give thanks, these veterans began walking to the santuario. One man, Conrado Vigil, walked from Belen in 1946. He was 28 and had been released from a prisoner-of-war camp only for seven months. His example prompted other Bataan survivors to follow suit. Their expression of faith spread. In typical years, as many as 30,000 people visit the santuario during Holy Week.
The throngs of walkers make it essential for all involved to take care. As is customary, the state Department of Transportation will be directing its resources to make the journey safer. Electric signs proclaiming, “Watch for walkers, proceed with caution” will be up to remind drivers to be alert.
Officers from the state police, as well as deputies from Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties, will provide security and traffic control.
Pedestrians can help see to their own safety, too.
They are reminded to wear reflective clothing so they can be seen during day or night. Walkers should carry a flashlight or glowing light, wear comfortable shoes, bring plenty of water and wear sunscreen. Packing a few Band-Aids isn’t a bad idea, either, although a first-aid station will be placed along N.M. 503. Two medical units are set up, and Santa Fe County is providing 37 portable toilets, too.
There even are trash cans along the route, something we trust pilgrims will use — a spiritual journey is no excuse to leave the temporal world covered in litter.
Together, the walkers and support agencies will work to ensure the 2022 pilgrimage is safe. May it be a journey in which promises are kept and prayers are answered. The return of this tradition is a sign of hope in a world of troubles where prayers and good thoughts are necessary.
