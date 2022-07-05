A move to bring retired teachers back into classrooms more rapidly in New Mexico makes sense.
It has the potential to alleviate teacher shortages while longer-term recruitment efforts are initiated. Hefty pay increases and free college will help New Mexico grow the pool of future teachers, but those efforts will take time.
Meanwhile, significant vacancies exist in schools across New Mexico.
New Mexico State University researchers in September identified 1,727 educator vacancies K-12 schools across the state, with 1,048 of those slots for teachers. Santa Fe had 122 departures between January and June; about 40 of them retirees.
With a shortage of eager applicants ready to take those jobs, the danger is — and we’ve seen it for years — too many classrooms without trained teachers, particularly in special education classrooms. Kids buffeted by hunger, the challenges of pandemic remote learning, worries about parents’ jobs and the many other challenges of contemporary life need and deserve experienced teachers.
This fall, a new law will allow teachers to return to teaching — while still collecting retirement benefits — just 90 days after retiring. Before, teachers had to sit out a year.
The law will affect college faculty, public school teachers and public school employees who receive pension benefits. They can return to work for three years without giving up retirement benefits. People who don’t want any restrictions on their work choices can sit out an entire year.
Teachers love the work, and many need the money.
A report from the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board found the average annual pension paid to retired public school employees was $24,454 in June 2021. That’s across all public school employees — not just teachers and professors. It’s hardly enough to live on given rising prices, although some retirees also have Social Security to supplement.
Many retirees need to work. Teaching is something they know. After all these years, they even have a shot at a decent salary.
Lawmakers should watch to see how the legislation works in real time. There are concerns the 90-day waiting period means teachers would get a late start to the year. Maybe a waiting period is unnecessary. Teachers are adults, after all. They don't need a wait period to make a decision.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario Chavez also worries about the 90-day period. If he hires long-term substitutes, but a certified teachers later apply to fill a vacancy, students have to adjust to the change. Having the teacher able to start the first day of school would be preferable. Still, that can be adjusted if necessary.
The move to let retirees back at work doesn’t just help public schools. Retiring K-12 educators also might be able to teach college courses, filling vacancies there. The legislation gives employers more places to look for workers, benefiting all involved.
Now, as the law goes into effect, superintendents, school boards, lawmakers — and teachers themselves — should see what is working and what can be improved. We see the potential for retired teachers to mentor beginning teachers, with expertise and experience retaining new talent.
Other retirees could serve as individual tutors, helping children make up lost time from the pandemic. Use expert teachers in the classroom, yes, but think more broadly on how this expertise can used to improve education. Strong teachers are the heart of education, and this legislation offers New Mexico the chance to keep more of them doing what they love best — educating children.