If the moment has come in the United States to rethink law enforcement, much of the hard work to reform policing will be taking place at the local level.
When President Barack Obama and former San Antonio, Texas, Mayor Julian Castro discussed policing in the United States after the death of George Floyd in police custody last month, they focused on local forces as the agents of change we all want. As the country has seen in the weeks since Floyd’s death, people across the nation — from liberal Santa Fe to conservative Boise, Idaho — want the way cops interact with their communities to change.
In Santa Fe, police already have made progress in the goals Obama and Castro identified, the so-called 8 Can’t Wait policies that they asked mayors to review at their local forces. Changing these policies, some standard at departments, would go a long way to returning justice to policing.
Here, the Santa Fe Police Department already has a ban on chokeholds. Officers have an affirmative duty to intervene if they see a fellow officer using excessive force. Santa Fe officers receive training in crisis intervention to deescalate tense confrontations so that violence does not result. They also must warn verbally before shooting and exhaust all alternatives before doing so.
In each situation, officers must try to use the option that is least likely to cause injury; you don’t go to shooting before having a conversation, in other words. Officers are told not to shoot at moving vehicles, unless one is being driven into someone with intent to harm. Most of all, in Santa Fe officers must wear and use body cameras.
Policies, of course, are just words on paper. What matters is how these policies are carried out on the streets.
The fatal shooting in 2017 of Anthony Benavidez, a 24-year-old living with schizophrenia, came after a standoff with the Santa Fe SWAT team. Two officers shot into his apartment because they thought Benavidez had a gun; it was a knife. We doubt the family of the man is persuaded that all local police have taken their training to heart. Deescalation work needs to continue. Training in what to do before the moment comes to shoot needs to be expanded. Crisis managers need to be brought in before shots are fired.
And that’s part of the larger discussion in this moment where people across the United States are questioning how police forces work. As a society, we have asked police officers to arrest bad guys, solve crimes, control traffic, deal with the mentally ill, help homeless people, intervene in domestic violence cases and be on call for major terrorist activities or school shootings.
No one person is going to be successful at all of those things.
The idea behind the national “defund police” movement is not about abolishing police forces, except perhaps among the most radical. It’s about restructuring how the police work so officers can function effectively without being expected to fix all of society’s ills.
Cities and counties can change how they recruit, train, discipline and otherwise supervise officers. They can keep track of officers with discipline problems and make that information available. They can require more education of officers; preliminary research shows that cops with college degrees use less force against citizens, but only about a third of cops nationwide have four-year degrees. Police unions can be a force to help officers receive necessary benefits, but in too many places, they protect bad cops. That must stop.
Local forces can stop buying weapons of war — Santa Fe, thankfully, is ahead in this as well — loading up with tanks and outfitting cops as if they were ready to leave on a combat mission. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza withdrew a recent request for money to purchase 15 AR-15 rifles, recognizing the tenor of the times.
More needs to happen, though. This movement to reform policing is not just about the actions of individual officers, but about systems that render justice unequal and unfair.
In the special session of the Legislature, Speaker Brian Egolf wants lawmakers to consider removing qualified immunity so that officers who commit violence can be held accountable. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is open to the idea, and also is considering legislation to require cops and deputies statewide to wear body cameras. Nationally, Congress is considering legislation to professionalize police work across the country, setting in statute many policies that are optional at the local level.
This is progress — a seizing of the moment — but much of the real work has to happen at the local level. Mayor Alan Webber and other officials around New Mexico should use this moment to examine critically the work their police forces are doing and demand better. No delays. No excuses. Now.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.