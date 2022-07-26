The speech was unremarkable, a father thanking guests at his son’s wedding, celebrating the coming together of families.
But his comments were heartfelt, with obvious pride and joy reverberating in his voice as he remarked that a loving marriage for a child fulfills a parent’s wishes: “We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then. That’s what we’re rooting for.”
Yes, unremarkable, except for the identity of the speaker — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania.
Just days before Thompson’s son and his new husband were joined in matrimony, the congressman was one of 157 House Republicans voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation designed to protect marriage equality from any future Supreme Court rulings.
The Respect for Marriage Act handily passed the House — with 47 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation — and now is before the Senate. If 10 Republicans will support the legislation, it will pass and be sent to President Joe Biden for signing.
Enshrining in law marriage equality — both for same-gender and interracial unions — is the right course of action.
The new act formally repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman. That act also left it up to states whether they would recognize marriages performed elsewhere — meaning a same-sex couple married in California theoretically would not be legally wed in, say, Kentucky, with its prohibition on same-sex marriages.
The federal law was rendered moot in 2015 when the Supreme Court essentially legalized same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges. But as Americans saw when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, leaving rights to the whims of state legislatures and governors can be risky. When federal protection for the right to abortion was removed, states moved in to restrict access and make the procedure a crime.
Just weeks later, the state of reproductive care is in chaos across the country. More uncertainty would follow if states could ban same-sex marriages and decide to decline to recognize marriages from another state, not to mention the pain and suffering of individuals now concerned their marriages are under attack.
To some GOP lawmakers, codifying Obergefell is an unnecessary distraction from real problems, such as taming inflation — not that Congress has done that, either. Many Republicans also consider the effort an election year stunt and don’t want to help Democratic messaging before a midterm. That was the reason Thompson’s office gave for his vote against marriage equality.
Those responses miss the point. It is foolish to depend on rights granted by court decisions rather than having Congress do its job and codify protections into federal law. Roe v. Wade demonstrated that.
And a clear threat to marriage equality exists. In his concurring opinion on overturning Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas clearly stated the court should revisit other precedents — including marriage equality and access to contraception. Thomas believes precedents based on the due process clause in the 14th Amendment were wrongly decided and wrote, “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
The warning has been sounded, and Congress should respond.
Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Rob Portman already are co-sponsors of the Respect for Marriage Act, and at least three other GOP senators are indicating support. Now the bill’s Democratic Senate backers, including U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Tammy Baldwin, need five more willing Republican senators to ensure a filibuster-proof majority.
With more than 70 percent of Americans telling the Gallup poll that same-sex marriage should be acknowledged — up from 27 percent in 1996 — passing the Respect for Marriage Act is not even controversial. This popular measure would bring comfort to millions of Americans at a time of increasing attacks on the LGBTQ community.
If five more Republican senators have the courage to buck extremist elements in their party, the Senate proudly can do the right thing by respecting marriage — all marriages.