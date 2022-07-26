The speech was unremarkable, a father thanking guests at his son’s wedding, celebrating the coming together of families.

But his comments were heartfelt, with obvious pride and joy reverberating in his voice as he remarked that a loving marriage for a child fulfills a parent’s wishes: “We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then. That’s what we’re rooting for.”

Yes, unremarkable, except for the identity of the speaker — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania.

Popular in the Community