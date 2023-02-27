A court of law will establish whether Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa was driving drunk when he rolled his Toyota 4Runner early Sunday morning.

It's too early to report whether Khalsa was driving drunk — we can't speculate about that without a trial and accompanying evidence, testimony, prosecution and defense. But Khalsa is guilty of conduct unbecoming a judge. He should resign his job at Magistrate Court to attend to his legal woes.

Here's what was so unbecoming about Khalsa's actions after his vehicle rolled over on Interstate 25 northbound at the St. Francis Drive exit. Santa Fe Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin wrote in an email that police who arrived at the crash found Khalsa outside the 4Runner and reported his breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. What's more, he was carrying an expired driver's license.