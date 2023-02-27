A court of law will establish whether Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa was driving drunk when he rolled his Toyota 4Runner early Sunday morning.
It's too early to report whether Khalsa was driving drunk — we can't speculate about that without a trial and accompanying evidence, testimony, prosecution and defense. But Khalsa is guilty of conduct unbecoming a judge. He should resign his job at Magistrate Court to attend to his legal woes.
Here's what was so unbecoming about Khalsa's actions after his vehicle rolled over on Interstate 25 northbound at the St. Francis Drive exit. Santa Fe Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin wrote in an email that police who arrived at the crash found Khalsa outside the 4Runner and reported his breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. What's more, he was carrying an expired driver's license.
At the hospital, personnel there also noted an alcohol odor, slurred speech and said Khalsa's eyes were watery and bloodshot. According to the criminal complaint, Khalsa told police, "I've had nothing to drink."
That's his claim. But given the circumstances, proof is required to remove all doubt. This is where Khalsa's actions showed he is unsuitable to serve on the bench. He became uncooperative and the hospital and declined to be medically assessed, according to the complaint.
At that point, police read the New Mexico Implied Consent Act and asked him to submit to a blood test. He refused. Refusal carries consequences. New Mexico law states the refusal to submit to a chemical test raises the charge to an "aggravated" offense. However, it's unclear whether the officer on the scene first asked for a breath sample. Under state law, the request must be made before police can seek a blood sample unless it is a suspect's fourth or subsequent DWI charge. In other words, Khalsa might be facing "only" a DWI charge, not an aggravated one.
That's beside the point. As a judge and former prosecutor, Khalsa knows how evidence is used to build cases. A smell of alcohol might be a clue a driver is drunk, but a breath or blood test is necessary to see if a person has passed the legal limit. Not cooperating with police means necessary evidence will be unavailable.
As an officer of the court, seeking to restrict evidence is hardly the sort of behavior citizens want to see from a judge, much less one whose court can hear DWI offenses. In 2019, Judge Deborah Walker of the 2nd Judicial District similarly was arrested for DWI — she resigned eight days after the incident. That's what should happen here.
Khalsa, a first-term magistrate, was elected last November and began serving in January. While he was unopposed in the general election, he defeated three competitors in a Democrat primary. Unusually for magistrate court, Khalsa is an attorney and previously had worked for the District Attorney's Office.
Because of his legal training, The New Mexican and other local news outlets endorsed him for the position of magistrate. We believe even if magistrate court is the "people's court," the judges presiding there need to know the law with the depth and breadth of an attorney. However, being a lawyer is not all that matters.
Citizens want judges of upstanding moral character — people, who if caught doing something wrong, seek not to obstruct justice but to facilitate it. We don't know whether Khalsa took a drink and drove. He said he did not. Then he proved unwilling to prove his words — that's not the sort of behavior a judge should exhibit. He should resign.