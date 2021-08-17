Any time children use a gun and hurt themselves or others, this is the first question that must be asked: How did the child obtain a weapon?
“Adults did not store the guns properly,” is generally the answer. Firearms were not locked. The ammunition was not put away.
They were left out, ready for a troubled or curious child to take the weapon and ruin lives.
In Albuquerque last week, one 13-year-old boy shot and killed another 13-year-old boy at Washington Middle School.
The shooter took a gun from home; his father already was known to carry a gun and use it unwisely. The older man in 2018 shot another parent while waiting outside Highland High School in Albuquerque. Because he was being attacked with a bat, the shooting was determined to be self-defense. That may be, but the shots rang out as school was letting out for the day, with both students and parents put at risk.
The gun was not on school property. The two men were waiting in a pickup lane in the ’18 incident, according to news reports at the time. As a result, no charges were filed and the father kept his weapons — which, obviously, he failed to secure.
And that’s key to what happened last week.
Guns — even ones kept for so-called self-defense — must not be left lying around. Safe storage must become common practice for gun owners.
There already is discussion in New Mexico about passing a law to require gun owners to secure their weapons, with penalties. It’s been tried in several sessions, including a measure introduced by state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez earlier this year.
That measure, though, is not as powerful as one introduced in 2019 by former state Rep. Linda Trujillo. It is this version the Legislature should seek to pass. Written with the input of two 16-year-olds, the Trujillo bill attempted to do one thing: encourage gun owners to store weapons safely and penalize them when they fail.
Called the Child Access Prevention Act, it would have held New Mexico gun owners liable for not properly securing weapons away from children 17 or younger and created sanctions for violators. Those would depend on how the firearm was used and whether the gun was loaded or unloaded.
Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia require gun owners to make a reasonable effort to keep guns out of the hands of children. Such safe storage has an admirable side effect; guns are kept out of the hands of bad guys, too, because they aren’t as easily stolen.
What is a reasonable effort? It can be such things as storing weapons in a gun safe, using trigger locks and storing ammunition away from weapons. Another dozen or so states require guns to be stored locked or in a safe.
These laws make a difference in saving lives and reducing harm from gun violence.
In 2020, a RAND Corp. analysis found child-access prevention laws have reduced both firearm suicides and accidental shootings among young people, concluding such measures are the most effective out of 18 categories of laws it examined. A 2019 Harvard study found that requiring guns to be locked when stored could prevent nearly one-third of youth suicides or accidental deaths.
But proper storage should not be only — or even primarily — about a law. It is essential to change the culture around gun ownership so all owners act more responsibly. That puts the onus on gun dealers to encourage buyers to get a gun safe and gun locks.
Ask this question each time a gun is sold: “How do you plan to safeguard your weapons?” And while dealers are at it, sign up the buyer for a gun-safety course. Many people purchase weapons they never learn how to use or store correctly.
Too many gun owners talk about their rights but are less vocal when it comes to discussing their responsibilities.
Look at the numbers. Some 60 percent of gun owners surveyed in 2019 said they favor safe storage, but 1 in 5 told Guns & America/APM Research/Call To Mind they “never” lock up firearms. The Johns Hopkins School of Public Health found in 2018 some 46 percent of gun owners surveyed do not store weapons safely.
Guns left lying around often are the common denominator in accidental shootings, suicides and school shootings.
Safe storage can change that equation.
One in five might not have kids around or live in crime rich areas. The last people I would expect to be content neutral about guns are the people who write for the New Mexican.
