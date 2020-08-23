This week, the Republican Party will be taking its turn in the spotlight as it renominates Donald Trump as candidate for president.
Conventions, as we saw last week with the Democrats, offer the opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves, to present their policy solutions, to take shots at the opposition and to share the stories of everyday Americans — those individuals most impacted by D.C. politics. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conventions — long a tradition in American politics — are being presented differently this year, with most interactions occurring virtually.
Democrats were based in Milwaukee and Republicans in Charlotte, N.C., both swing states. There’s an added bonus of speeches from the White House, with Trump using the people’s house as a prop — but with the campaign paying for it. The New York Times reported over the weekend he plans to speak every night.
The electricity generated in a massive room stuffed with delegates will be less intense, although Republicans do plan to have an audience. They are promising a more traditional, in-person spectacle. Trump, behind in the polls, can use his convention to make his case, perhaps leaving aggressive attacks behind and seeking a more positive approach, although that’s not his style. He’ll have plenty of opportunity with his nightly speeches, including accepting the nomination live from the White House.
Trump’s dominance of the program could be red meat to his base, but we’ll have to see what efforts he makes to win over undecided voters.
To his supporters, he is responsible for economic growth, better trade deals, putting American interests first and perhaps most importantly, appointing conservative justices and judges. Even those who dislike Trump’s self-absorption, obsession with Twitter and fixation on ratings have been willing to hold their noses to ensure a judiciary they find acceptable.
A second Trump term would ensure a long-term conservative majority on the Supreme Court as he likely would appoint replacements for aging Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, both from the liberal wing of the court. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas also is reportedly considering retirement; a Trump reelection would ensure a rock-ribbed conservative would step into Thomas’ seat.
With stakes this high, it’s no wonder that Trump supporters are digging in for a tough election — they want a conservative Supreme Court, with the likely striking down of Roe v. Wade that would make abortion illegal in much of the United States.
They support policies that limit immigration and even believe a border wall will protect the nation from drug dealers and violent criminals. If Trump hasn’t kept all of his promises, the fault isn’t his; to blame are those liberals who oppose his policies and programs, according to Trump supporters.
The trick for Republicans — just as it was for Democrats — is to fire up their base while seeking at least a measure of support from among independent or undecided voters.
Trump’s core support has remained steady since his election, but he has seldom risen past 50 percent. That was true even in his 2016 victory, when he lost to Hillary Clinton in the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. Despite that Electoral College success, Trump would rather win more decisively. Or, barring that, raise doubt in the voting results.
To that end, Trump and the Republicans will share their vision for the United States starting Monday night. Then, it’s on to the campaign and an election that truly could be one of the more consequential in American history.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.