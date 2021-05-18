Since 1969, New Mexico had a law on the books that made abortion illegal.
The 1973 Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, rendered that law unenforceable. It is a landmark ruling held that a woman could decide to end a pregnancy free of government interference in most cases. Under the constitutional right to privacy, the court decision legalized abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy and set aside laws like the one in New Mexico.
Still, the New Mexico law remained on the books until it was removed by the Legislature earlier this year.
That meant, should the Supreme Court have upended Roe v. Wade, women in New Mexico once again would have been unable to make fundamental choices about their bodies.
In 2021, that possibility is real and imminent — no longer in New Mexico, but across much of the country.
On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case regarding a Mississippi law that seeks to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That’s about two months earlier than Roe and other decisions allow. The decision to take the case is seen as significant; lower courts clearly held the Mississippi law was unconstitutional.
Hearing it — rather than simply letting lower court rulings stand — means a sentiment could exist on the court to change established constitutional law. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, with three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump explicitly in the anti-abortion rights camp.
Chief Justice John Roberts, although conservative, has expressed respect for precedence — the Supreme Court is reluctant to overturn established law, because to do so makes the law a thing of politics, not reason. He may be in the minority now.
It long has been the goal of Republicans to place a majority on the court that would overturn Roe v. Wade and 50 years of subsequent decisions upholding a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
The possibility is why Democrats in New Mexico repealed the outdated 1969 law this legislative session.
Whatever the Supreme Court decides, the right of a woman to make personal choices about a pregnancy in New Mexico will remain unchanged unless or until new state laws are passed. Give credit to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other leaders who trust women to make their own health care choices.
Nationwide, the prospects are different. States will decide and abortion could become illegal in most circumstances across 22 states immediately, with legal access effectively ending in much of the South and Midwest, according to a New York Times analysis.
Whether the Supreme Court uses the moment to reverse settled law or whether it merely continues to allow states to whittle away at abortion access, we won’t know for a year — the case must be argued and the decision written. It will be released during the 2022 election year.
Supporters of eliminating Roe v. Wade say they are protecting the rights on the unborn and that life is precious from conception. We always have believed the best path to reduce incidents of abortion is to stop arguing about the law. Instead, all governments should enact policies that reduce unwanted pregnancies. There would be no call for abortion — except in rare cases — if all women wanted their babies and could care for them or if no women or girls ever were raped or victims of incest.
Mississippi, the state whose law likely will be used to overturn the right to abortion, claims to be pro-life. Its governor, Tate Reeves, reacted to the court's decision to hear the law on social media, saying: "The sanctity of life. The future of our children. Mississippi is at the forefront of protecting both. And that is what is at stake in the case we have been praying the U.S. Supreme Court would decide to hear."
Those are fine words, but as Mississippi reporter Ashton Pittman pointed out, also using Twitter, such care for life seems to stop at birth. He tweeted that, "MS's maternal mortality rate is 3x the national average. Black moms die 3x the rate of white moms. Health experts told #MSLeg how to fix this. They punted."
Instead, Mississippi limits Medicaid post-partum care for new mothers in a state where two-thirds of moms giving birth use the government-funded health insurance. That means more mothers die, hardly a pro-life policy.
But here we are, with a Supreme Court ready to allow politicians to make decisions for individuals, rather than valuing their choices and their beliefs. New Mexico is state that respects individuals — just in time, it seems.
(1) comment
There is no explicit right to privacy in the Constitution, which is why Roe has been criticized as being strained law. There is a right to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures and the right to have probable cause respected as stated in the 4th Amendment. I can't claim a "right to privacy" to break the law as long as my drapes are drawn. The underlying issue remains: when does a developing fetus acquire legal protection under the law? I've yet to hear that as a nation, we have reached consensus on that. Or even tried.
If SCOTUS completely strikes down Roe, one can expect some absolutely idiotic laws to be passed in red states. Just as if Heller is struck down, one can expect some absolutely idiotic gun laws to be passed in blue states.
This will not be pretty. I wish the court had not granted certiorari. Fortunately for New Mexico, all the Court can do is strike down Roe/Casey on the national level. At which point, abortion will still be legal in New Mexico and in many other states. But as far as the national politic, we will have "abortion sanctuaries" to go with "illegal immigrant" sanctuaries and "second amendment sanctuaries".
And I will retire to Bedlam.
