It’s no secret that crime is up — not just in Santa Fe, but New Mexico and across the country.
As crimes increase, people feel less safe and begin to demand that something, anything be done. That’s why crime is one of the top issues in the race for New Mexico governor in 2022.
Incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham points to delivering 16 percent raises for state police officers and allocating $40 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund to hire 300 new officers across the state, among other efforts to combat crime.
Her opponent, Republican Mark Ronchetti, has called the governor soft on crime and promises tougher laws, more border security, targeting illegal drugs and funneling even more dollars to fund and support police.
Both candidates, however, say the justice system should do more to keep repeat offenders behind bars, whether they are awaiting trial or serving hard time.
A key issue is how to fine tune the state’s bail reform — a constitutional amendment we supported — so truly dangerous defendants aren’t released after being arrested, only to walk out and put the community at risk again. Also essential is ensuring repeat offenders, convicted of multiple offenses, receive the punishment under the law.
Worry over crime and the right sorts of punishment will be fodder for debate come January 2023, when Lujan Grisham either starts her second term or Ronchetti begins his first, with the both Democrats and Republicans introducing legislation to attempt to reduce crime and reform the new bail system.
But as Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye showed when discussing crime on the streets with the city’s Fe Public Safety Committee — cities already have some of the information they need to reduce crime rates.
“We know the numbers are what they are,” Joye told the committee, “but when we dive a little deeper … what we’re seeing, generally speaking, are a handful of people that are committing the majority of our crimes and are repeat offenders.”
Stop repeat offenders, and crime goes down.
That will mean that when a suspect is arrested, say, for an armed robbery, a judge deciding bail might need to take into account previous arrests and convictions.
The new bail rules — which correctly ensure people don’t stay in jail just because they can’t afford bail — require judges to determine whether suspects are a danger to the community or they can comply with the rules of release.
People who commit multiple crimes can be said to be a danger to the community. The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that simply presenting information about the alleged crime is not enough; prosecutors must show the defendants are dangerous or unlikely to follow conditions of release. Defendants who are in and out of jail show those traits.
The effort by some prosecutors to place the burden on defendants to prove they are NOT dangerous is both unnecessary and unconstitutional. Called rebuttable presumption, this would relieve prosecutors of doing their jobs. In a country where innocent until proven guilty is essential to the justice system, such a move is wrong.
However, we predict that unless judges interpret Supreme Court rules on pre-trial detention bail differently — or the court issues new rules, a fed-up public will demand that defendants are arrested, locked up and the key throw away until trial. Our jails already are understaffed. Locking up the wrong people is not the answer.
A better path is to target the repeat offenders — Joye and others know who they are — and keep them close until they are convicted or found not guilty. Make sure, too, that criminals convicted of multiple offenses — serial burglars, drunken drivers or drug traffickers — serve their sentences. If they aren’t out and about in society, they can’t be breaking the law.
Reducing crime and safeguarding society should be a shared goal. It doesn’t require upending the constitution but it should safeguard society by keeping repeat offenders where they can do less harm.