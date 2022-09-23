It’s no secret that crime is up — not just in Santa Fe, but New Mexico and across the country.

As crimes increase, people feel less safe and begin to demand that something, anything be done. That’s why crime is one of the top issues in the race for New Mexico governor in 2022.

Incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham points to delivering 16 percent raises for state police officers and allocating $40 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund to hire 300 new officers across the state, among other efforts to combat crime.

