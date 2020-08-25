It’s a worthy question from City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler: Why reorganize during a pandemic?
And that’s exactly what the city of Santa Fe under Mayor Alan Webber is trying to do, reorganize city departments so that services are delivered more efficiently and, it is hoped, in less costly manner.
With the local economy reeling from effects of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting drop in tourism and local business spending, every penny saved will be appreciated. Every penny spent in a more focused manner is something all taxpayers want — and deserve.
A crisis is exactly the moment to shake it up, especially since this reorganization was started before the pandemic hit and made delivering services more efficiently critical.
If a reorganization is prudent, the question remains whether city administrators are presenting the best solutions.
Here, we will call in Councilor Renee Villarreal, who expressed some skepticism about reorganization and said she prefers more incremental change. What we hope, in the weeks and months ahead, is that the shake-up being rolled out is just the beginning. The city needs to be fluid and nimble to better serve residents and spend dollars wisely. There also must be a long overdue — and difficult — conversation about just what services Santa Fe can afford to offer and how many employees it will take to do the necessary work.
Key to understanding the reorganization is to look at the position of city manager, the boss — along with the newly empowered position of mayor — of managing employees and services. Jarel LaPan Hill currently has some 17 direct reports to her; the reorganization would reduce that to seven. Erik Litzenberg, in leaving the job of city manager, said one obstacle in performing his work was having so many departments go directly to the city manager. By that standard, yes, reorganization makes sense.
The new organizational plan would merge a half-dozen departments into a Community Development Department. Under that umbrella, planning and land use, arts and culture, affordable housing, economic development, tourism, and recreation would work together.
Public Works would remain free-standing, with the parks division separated from recreation and moved. This makes sense because it would allow the people who fix potholes to pull median weeds at the same time. If supervised correctly, such a structure could lead to greater efficiencies at a moment when the city can’t hire the workers it needs.
The Community Health and Safety Department would comprise police, fire, emergency management, community services and libraries. This is a focus on improving the health of the community in a coordinated fashion.
To make this change real, it’s apparent the city manager, mayor and City Council need to take a much harder look at what goes on in these departments, particularly the police. It’s the most public of all city departments; it’s the one that gets a withering examination from the public when things go wrong; it’s the one that costs the city money, sometimes big money, in lawsuits.
Then there’s the Community Engagement Department — the one about which we are most skeptical — which would move constituent services under the City Clerk’s Office, making it the central hub for all external communications and outreach. Such efforts are essential during a pandemic, when meetings are presented virtually and little in-person communication is possible.
However, the city clerk once also ran municipal elections, now under the County Clerk’s Office since elections were moved to November. It might be time to revisit the city charter and see whether the position needs to be reimagined. Are there enough tasks to make this a separate “community” department, especially considering the broader responsibilities of the other two?
For now, the city should approve efforts to reorganize — the City Council votes Wednesday — but we trust councilors who have criticisms will seek to improve the efforts to streamline city government. City unions, too, might have ideas that could make government run more smoothly, as will citizens. The discussions Wednesday should be thoughtful as the city seeks to change its operating structure. During a pandemic, it should not be business as usual. That’s why restructuring the city makes sense. Now, to make sure it is done right.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.