Count us among the many torn about what is best for the opening of school in this age of pandemic.
Pediatricians warn that children, especially young ones, need to be in traditional classrooms. Too many are falling behind. Isolation is bad for children, who can become depressed and anxious.
Federal officials are pushing for traditional, in-person schools to open because they want parents to be able to work and children to learn in a traditional setting.
Parents are caught between worries about their children’s health and safety, concern about family members who might be at risk and understandable anxiety about how to best ensure their kids don’t fall behind.
And then there are the teachers and other workers at our schools. They will be on the front lines should schools open in person, even in the hybrid model suggested by the state Public Education Department. Much of this discussion will come to the fore at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education will listen to Superintendent Veronica García’s recommendation for reopening. The board will decide Thursday how to proceed.
Remote learning is the best outcome right now, as García has concluded. The board should adopt her recommendation.
All the best plans for hybrid schooling, a combination of in-person schooling and remote learning, must be set aside to give New Mexicans the opportunity to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Santa Fe Public Schools can open on time — Aug. 17 is when children are due back — but should do so virtually. The resurgence of the coronavirus across New Mexico makes in-person school, even with reduced numbers and COVID-safe protocols, unsafe.
We understand remote learning might not be optimum for children over the long-term. But it is the best way right now to stop community spread of the virus. As wrenching as such a decision may be — for work schedules, for kids, for the city as a whole — one needs to ask this question: If it’s not advisable to eat at a dine-in restaurant, how can we justify sending children, teachers and staff into small spaces for extended periods of time?
Once it is under control, Santa Fe can figure out in-person schooling.
Already, school districts in Los Alamos and West Las Vegas have chosen to start the fall semester online. Officials in both districts have said they will reassess after Labor Day. As West Las Vegas Superintendent Chris Gutierrez said, correctly, “It’s easier to scale things back than it is to scale up, so we’re planning for the worst-case scenario of distance learning the full entire year.”
It is everyone’s hope that a year of distance learning will not be necessary.
It is even possible adults might get their acts together, following the sensible public health recommendations for dealing with a pandemic. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said earlier this week that universal mask-wearing should mean cases of the coronavirus could be better controlled in four to eight weeks.
That could mean a return to in-person schooling either later this year or, more likely, in January. We have seen in Europe — where the spread of the virus has been managed, unlike the United States — that schools can operate safely.
With a decision to open remotely, the district can direct planning efforts at supporting teachers and families at distance learning. In Santa Fe, where distance learning worked better than in other districts, there still is much to improve.
But by making the commitment now, the district can decide how best to help students on special learning plans, including small-group, in-person sessions if needed. Parents can form groups to provide small-group socialization, something many have been discussing on social media. Adults with skills in math and science can step up as tutors so students don’t fall behind.
Special attention must be directed on students with inadequate internet connections, little adult support at home and who are at risk. Santa Fe, though, has equipment for all students because of its technology bonds, putting it ahead of the game.
As August nears, take the logistics of in-person schooling off the table. Then, parents and teachers can have certainty and administrators can plan for what makes sense: supported distance learning.
