A crisis is the test of a leader, the fire through which individuals are forged or fail.
As the world and the United States continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing leaders emerge while others fall sadly short.
In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had the benefit of both experience in public health as secretary of the Department of Health and in dealing with the elderly, both as a caregiver to her mother and with the Aging and Long-Term Services Department. She understands the spread of disease, how to contain it and how to protect the vulnerable elderly. Her actions in declaring a state of emergency, closing schools, discouraging the gathering of crowds and speaking clearly with one message — stay home — will help New Mexicans stay safe.
This week, she also spoke truth to power, telling President Donald Trump that states need the support of the federal government. In a conference call, Trump told the states to look for supplies — ventilators, masks, the tools to protect people — on their own and not to depend on the federal government.
It wasn’t a complete abandonment of federal leadership, to be sure, but rather encouragement to get it done, whatever it takes.
According to the New York Times, which received a recording of the call, Trump told governors: “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves.
“We will be backing you but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”
However, Lujan Grisham sees the bigger picture, telling Trump: “If one state doesn’t get the resources and materials they need, the entire nation continues to be at risk.”
So, while some cities and states around the country have recognized the urgency of the crisis and shut down, we see spring break frolickers on the beach in Florida. The governor of Oklahoma ate with his family at a crowded restaurant and posted a photo on social media, as if to say, “We’ll do what we want.” Young people across the country continue to go out to bars and restaurants as if to flaunt their low risk of contracting a lethal version of the disease — never mind that they could infect the elderly people they know, for whom the condition could be fatal.
Lujan Grisham’s strong comments to the president resulted in a phone call back from Vice President Mike Pence, nominally in charge of the U.S. response. He promised to help New Mexico get necessary supplies, not just ventilators but the chemical agents that process diagnostic tests for COVID-19.
And it is those tests — this nation’s inability to begin testing widely in time to stop the spread — that remain at issue. We simply don’t know how widespread the pandemic is because we do not know who is sick. And with so many coronavirus patients asymptomatic — but still able to shed the virus and infect others — what we don’t know literally could kill us.
As bad as the problems with testing have been, the new focus has to be on preparing hospitals to handle the expected surge of patients — despite fervent hopes that social distancing will reduce the number of infections so that our health systems can handle the caseloads. The best-case scenario, the one for which we should all work, is for the spread to be halted because people stayed home. That may take further orders from the governor, closing all but essential shops and stores; recent news photographs of teens at a local mall on spring break were hardly comforting. Stay home.
Still, Gov. Lujan Grisham has made clear she will use all the powers of her office to keep New Mexicans safe — with emphasis on folks staying isolated and at home. Even Trump, so slow to recognize the dangers, said at his news conference Tuesday that people should learn to enjoy the comforts of their living rooms.
Now, if the president would get on the phone and tell governors in states that are doing little to stop the spread of this virus to stop sitting on their hands, the United States might have a fighting chance in this effort to save lives. As Lujan Grisham told him, one state without resources or a plan will infect the rest of us.
Meanwhile, the national and state governments have to plan how to save our wrecked economy — focusing on workers without sick leave, small business owners, families that live paycheck to paycheck and, yes, even industries hard hit because travel stopped. Leadership able to confront a crisis now while planning for the future has been in short supply at the national level. Thankfully for New Mexico, that’s not the case here.
