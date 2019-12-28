The reaction to the Trump administration’s proposal to tighten eligibility for able-bodied adults to receive food stamps has been predictable.
There are charges about the cruelty of the policy shift, which adds to the already burdensome work requirements and would make it more difficult for many people to receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. In New Mexico, some 37,000 adults could lose the benefits that keep hunger at bay.
There is the assertion that, of course, healthy adults need to work. Tying benefits more closely to getting a job would bring dignity to the people needing a hand up, goes that argument.
The more we read about the complicated rules, potential waivers to help areas where jobs are scarce and the entire food-assistance bureaucracy, the clearer it becomes that the United States needs to change how it helps hungry people.
Big reform will have to wait for a president and a Congress who desire to help the less fortunate rather than stigmatize them. That doesn’t mean we don’t need to change the system. Planning for reform should start now and be debated as part of the presidential election season — but it should move away from the many regulations and rules that make obtaining help so difficult for so many.
Start with this premise: In one of the richest countries in the history of the world, no person should go hungry. That includes working people, children, the elderly and, yes, those among us who don’t work at all, whether because we are lazy or sick or live in areas where jobs are scarce. No hunger. Period.
Then imagine how a system of providing food benefits could work if the goal is to feed people. That’s it. Feed people, ensuring that no one in the United States needs to worry about finding their next meal.
Forget the many hoops vulnerable people must jump through to qualify for SNAP, as the program is currently set up. Those can include finding numerous documents, having to travel to an office to sign up — in families where people don’t have transportation — and struggling to show proof that the person is seeking work.
For the poorest of the poor, especially people without homes, just trying to find a place to sleep or shower can take up most working hours. Creating barriers to being able to obtain food is both cruel and counterproductive.
Instead, smart policy wonks could create a program in which people who need help with food would sign up by showing up at the benefits office and saying simply, “We need help with food.” Using a computer system coordinated with Internal Revenue Service information, income could be verified with the most recent tax form. There could be questions about the number of people in the household, disabilities and other matters pertinent to need. Applicants could bring in proof of residency.
That would be it, with no work requirements, a long shelf life for receiving benefits and a reduction in the number of bureaucrats hired to ensure poor people aren’t cheating their fellow taxpayers. The savings in reducing the bureaucracy would balance any undeserved benefits handed out. For states across the country, there would be no need to seek waivers showing high unemployment rates, reducing time spent on reporting for thousands of workers. State and local governments, of course, could provide job training and other assistance so that people can get back on their feet.
But a system that prioritizes ensuring people have food would reduce the need for government workers to spend time finding additional ways to deny people food. New Mexico has had to deal with a longstanding lawsuit against the state Human Services Department because of issues with how it qualified people for food and medical aid; with a streamlined system, that issue would go away.
The default position, instead, would be that if a man or woman says, “I’m hungry,” he or she would be believed. And they would be allowed access to food, few questions asked.
The common goal? Feeding people. That’s it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.