Noise is on the minds of many residents of Santa Fe, with complaints about mufflers and drag racing prompting the City Council to consider an ordinance to increase fines on otherwise quiet the streets.
So upset are many residents about noise disturbances that they’ve formed the group, Stop Aggressive Driving, or SAD, and have a petition with more than 800 signatures calling for the city to act. The ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting earlier this week, with adoption of the measure possible at the Oct. 26 meeting.
It amends the portion of the uniform traffic ordinance to increase penalties for muffler violations. More broadly, it brings to the forefront the negative effects too-loud noises can have on people’s health.
A 2022 study of New Jersey residents found that car noise can contribute to heart attacks, cardiovascular damage and cause higher rates of heart disease.
Looking at New Jersey residents hospitalized for heart attacks in 2018, the study found that the heart-attack rate was 72 percent higher in areas with transportation noise — both cars and air traffic. Some 5 percent of hospitalizations for heart attacks could be traced to elevated transportation noise.
The study’s lead author, Dr. Abel Moreyra, said in a statement, “When people talk about pollution, they’re usually talking about particles in the air or water. But there are other forms of pollution, and noise pollution is one of them.”
Lowering the volume is not going to be easy for police who have many other important priorities — stopping violent crime, solving burglaries and otherwise protecting public safety. However, creating a quieter atmosphere where people can sleep comfortably and otherwise enjoy a peaceful life is part of ensuring public safety.
It’s possible that noise cameras — with monitors to measure noise levels and cameras to photograph violators — will be brought in to help with enforcement. Enforcement and higher fines are designed to persuade persuade drag racers and others that a loud muffler isn’t worth the cost.
As that issue is dealt with, it’s important for all residents to be considerate. Car steroes can be turned down so that your favorite tunes don’t spill out onto the streets. Other noisy problems — one we’ll hear more of in the fall — are leaf blowers, which people use to get rid of debris. Loud mufflers aren't the only disturbance on modern streets. Just like cars don't have to use over-the-top noisemakers, people wanting to keep yards neat have options that aren't as loud.
The Wall-Street Journal detailed the search for leaf blowers that won’t raise noise levels. The gas-powered ones — which are being banned in several states — are famously loud. But battery models are being created that remove the leaves and don’t disturb the neighborhood.
The newer versions are quiet enough, one user said, that he can hear his kids yelling off the back deck while he’s cleaning the yard.
Raking, of course, is always an alternative. It’s not noisy and is less damaging to the environment. However, anyone with a yard full of gravel knows that raking leaves across a sea of rocks can be impossible. If you want a neat yard or are required to remove downed leaves because of neighborhood rules, try a battery-operated leaf blower.
Reducing noise — whether from too-loud mufflers or omnipresent leaf blowers — should be public policy everyone supports. The city should discuss the proposed amendment to its uniform traffic ordinance to ensure the punishment not only fits the crime — but that it will improve people’s quality of life. As the discussion continues, don’t forget other forms of noise — including the ubiquitous leaf blower. 'Tis the season, after all.