Noise is on the minds of many residents of Santa Fe, with complaints about mufflers and drag racing prompting the City Council to consider an ordinance to increase fines on otherwise quiet the streets.

So upset are many residents about noise disturbances that they’ve formed the group, Stop Aggressive Driving, or SAD, and have a petition with more than 800 signatures calling for the city to act. The ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting earlier this week, with adoption of the measure possible at the Oct. 26 meeting.

It amends the portion of the uniform traffic ordinance to increase penalties for muffler violations. More broadly, it brings to the forefront the negative effects too-loud noises can have on people’s health.

