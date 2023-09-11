Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is right about one thing: Gun violence in Albuquerque has long made its citizens feel unsafe — and that’s not how to live in a civilized country. But her attention-getting order, banning open or concealed carrying of guns in public spaces in Bernalillo County for 30 days, is hardly a cure for the problem.
Does she have authority to issue the order? We’ll see what the courts say — state and federal lawsuits are being filed at light speed. Given that state law allows a governor the power to declare a public health emergency, Lujan Grisham may have more reach than her vociferous critics believe.
But the impending legal fight — how constitutional attorneys must love this administration — misses the larger point: How can we reduce gun violence?
At the end of the day, that’s the question which must be answered by the governor, Democrats, Republicans and the increasing number of New Mexicans who believe guns are the answer.
Spoiler alert: They aren’t. And never will be.
Lujan Grisham’s order came in reaction to the tragic and senseless shooting of an 11-year-old boy near Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, apparently during a road rage incident. Froylan Villegas died last week when another driver shot 17 times into the vehicle in which he was riding; his aunt was critically wounded. Police say the Villegas vehicle apparently pulled in front of another driver, who made a U-turn and confronted the family with a gun.
The shooting evidently was one incident of gun violence too many for the governor — though in Albuquerque, where children, the elderly and everyone in between seems trapped within the crosshairs, there are plenty from which to choose.
On Friday, Lujan Grisham issued the public health order. The braying and posturing has been nonstop ever since.
The governor almost certainly knows her pronouncement likely won’t reduce gun violence. It was a performative action, one that has garnered headlines across the country and much blowback from both Democrats and Republicans.
For Republicans, the answer always seems to be increasing the number of guns — carried by “law-abiding” citizens, despite statistics that show more weapons do not translate to greater safety either at home or in public. The GOP wants tougher criminal penalties so violent individuals stay locked up. They also want more police officers, hoping increased patrols will mean safer streets, and greater border security to stop drugs from reaching our cities.
Democrats have backed the hiring of more cops and tougher sentencing for some crimes. During the most recent legislative session, the governor sought to reform bail laws so violent offenders could more routinely remain in jail before trial. Democrats have pushed reforming gun laws, making it easier to remove weapons from the homes of potentially violent or mentally ill individuals using extreme risk protection orders and tightening background checks. The Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act, passed earlier this year, requires gun owners to store guns so that a child cannot access them.
According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, New Mexico had 479 gun deaths in 2020. Of those, 63% were suicides, 31% homicides and 6% other. Those numbers place us among the top 10 states for gun violence.
Experts on gun safety have suggested several ways to reduce violence on our streets, everything from amending the extreme risk protection order law to be more effective and training police officers, deputies, mental health professionals and others how to use it. And there are other methods — using the domestic violence firearms relinquishment law more frequently to increased public safety campaigns on the Hargrove Act and other gun safety initiatives.
The state needs to develop and maintain a resource bank for data, research and statistical information about gun violence — they are the kind of numbers wonks on both sides could use in working toward real solutions.
What’s clear is this: Muting gun violence will require a multi-faceted approach with one goal — reducing death and injury. For now, Gov. Lujan Grisham’s order certainly has everyone’s attention, and given the court fights that were sure to ensue, that may have been its real motivation.
But now that the furor is at fever pitch, let’s keep our eyes on the ball. Our leaders need to use the spotlight for evidence-based solutions that reduce the carnage.