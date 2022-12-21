The frustration many feel about the nation’s inability to control gun violence is easy to understand.

Children are gunned down at school. Worshipers are shot and killed in synagogues and churches. At stores, movie theaters, malls, even military bases, gun violence is a regular occurrence, often with resulting mass casualties.

In 2022, the United States has seen more than 600 mass shootings, as well as endured the continual drip of homicide, suicide and accidental deaths by guns that leave tens of thousands of Americans dead each year.

