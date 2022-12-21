The frustration many feel about the nation’s inability to control gun violence is easy to understand.
Children are gunned down at school. Worshipers are shot and killed in synagogues and churches. At stores, movie theaters, malls, even military bases, gun violence is a regular occurrence, often with resulting mass casualties.
In 2022, the United States has seen more than 600 mass shootings, as well as endured the continual drip of homicide, suicide and accidental deaths by guns that leave tens of thousands of Americans dead each year.
Yet most efforts to enact legislation designed to curb gun violence are met with fierce resistance from such groups as the National Rifle Association.
In New Mexico, city governments are unable to pass ordinances that duly elected officials believe would better protect their residents. That’s because of a constitutional amendment — backed by the NRA in 1986 — expressly limiting what local governments can do.
Even something seemingly so innocuous as requiring safe storage of guns or mandating the sale of trigger locks with each gun purchase can’t happen because of the amendment.
In Santa Fe, Mayor Alan Webber’s frustration has taken the form of a proposed city ordinance, co-sponsored by Councilors Signe Lindell, Carol Romero-Wirth and Amanda Chavez. It would ban guns from some municipal buildings, including libraries and City Hall, using a loophole.
The city can’t forbid guns in its own buildings, however, the thinking goes, a ban is possible because city buildings are used for school-sanctioned activities. New Mexico law does allow a ban of guns on school grounds. Webber would like to see the ban apply to facilities where students go on field trips or use for such activities as graduations or competitions.
All of this, of course, is subject to legal challenge — if it even gets out of committee and to the full City Council for a vote.
City councilors, as is their job, are asking hard questions about the proposed ordinance. Their questions are focused on whether it would be unconstitutional. In 2020, Albuquerque sought to ban guns in parks and recreation facilities under similar reasoning. That executive order is tied up in a lawsuit.
A Dec. 1 opinion from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office — issued after the Santa Fe ordinance was introduced — focused on a weapons ban at a government building in Bernalillo County, concluding the county didn’t have authority to forbid firearms at the Bernalillo County Government Center because of the 1986 amendment. Such opinions are advisory in nature; it would be useful to see this question adjudicated.
Legality aside, our feeling is that elected officials — whether in the city government of Santa Fe or at the Roundhouse — deserve a break from gun-toting citizens. We supported the decision to finally ban guns from the Roundhouse. That meant legislators no longer have to hold hearings faced by individuals toting rifles or handguns — New Mexico is an open-carry state, and individuals can take guns anywhere they are not expressly forbidden.
We remember the tension in City Council meetings when some attendees carried guns, whether as a matter of habit or seemingly to make a point about opposition to the council.
Yet the state can ban the guns. Cities and counties cannot.
If equating city-owned buildings to school sites won’t work — and it may be a stretch — here’s another idea. The state Legislature, as it considers various gun-safety provisions, could seek to ban open carry. Or, lawmakers could take on the real obstacle: Gun violence activists could begin actively seeking a repeal of the 40-year-old amendment.
As for whether this matter is urgent, think of this: It’s never urgent until the unthinkable happens, until an angry person shoots up City Hall or starts firing in the library. Seeking to prevent gun violence is better than reacting after the fact. The hard part is figuring out how.