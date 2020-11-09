Redistricting is coming to New Mexico and the country.
Conducted by state Legislatures every 10 years once the U.S. census is complete, redistricting basically involves the people who hold power drawing boundaries to ensure they keep it.
That is no favor to voters or to the democratic republic we all say we cherish. At its extreme, gerrymandering so favors a party in power that voters in states can’t flip certain districts or state legislatures even when political leanings change.
Overly partisan redistricting is undemocratic. That’s why it was concerning to hear House Speaker Brian Egolf’s comments about Congressional District 2, where GOP challenger Yvette Harrell beat Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small last week.
“So this is the last election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional district with a map that looks like it looks now,” Egolf said. “So next time it’ll be a different district and we’ll have to see what that means for Republican chances to hold it.”
Egolf later backed away from the statement, noting he was merely stating a fact while answering a reporter’s question.
Nevertheless, it caused concern, and not just from Republicans.
To be clear, redistricting is not gerrymandering, a term named after politician Elbridge Gerry. As governor of Massachusetts in 1812, he signed legislation to create a partisan district in Boston whose shape was compared to that of a salamander, or as it came to be called, a “gerry-mander.”
After the 2020 census, legislatures across the country will be redistricting to adjust for changes in population. The boundaries of the 1st and 3rd Congressional districts also will look different once the process is done.
That’s as it should be. What we don’t want to see are districts drawn to benefit Democrats — just as we don’t like seeing districts drawn to benefit Republicans.
In 2021, as supermajorities in the Democratic Legislature get to work, remember this: New Mexico will be watching. Citizens do not want to see an overly partisan process that favors incumbents and the party in power over districts that connect communities of interest in equal populations. They do not want decisions about how to draw the districts made in secret, by the people who will benefit, without the ability to weigh in.
And perhaps we are dreaming, but it should be possible for the Legislature to pass a redistricting plan that will win both Democratic and Republican votes. This is a plan that would be fair and sensible, equalizing population numbers, protecting minority rights and protecting communities of interest.
Should that happen, judges will not have to draw district boundaries for state House, Senate and Congressional seats. New Mexico taxpayers will save millions in legal fees; taking redistricting to the courts is expensive, as we learned when judges had to step in under former GOP Govs. Susana Martinez and Gary Johnson.
Of course, now that the governor and legislative majorities are from the same party, a redistricting plan likely will be signed into law. That’s only one step: A goal of all involved should be avoiding an expensive court battle. We have more pressing priorities in New Mexico right now.
Redistrict fairly and put the interests of voters first. That’s not too difficult, is it?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
The paper is blocking a youtube I wanted to post about the Gerrymandering
type in Hammer and Scorecard
yes by all means type this into the Google machine search; and in so doing you will get to see how far Richard has fallen. He is now officially our very own conspiracy monger; the SFNM minister of disinformation.
I am being censored by the paper they won't let me talk about the system
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_2RXrkDuS4
censored indeed, and yet here you are, everyday, day after day issuing your opinions, free speech, free of charge. Questioning the gift horse perhaps?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.