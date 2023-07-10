New Mexico Republicans claim recent congressional redistricting was nothing less than partisan gerrymandering — and they took their case to court.

The state Supreme Court last week ruled the GOP’s lawsuit can proceed in the 5th District Court in Clovis. The decision says nothing about the merits of the lawsuit, it merely allows it to be heard. Eventually, the lawsuit could end up back at the state Supreme Court. Though many are calling this a win for Republicans, like so much in our political system, it’s complicated.

The facts are simple.

