New Mexico Republicans claim recent congressional redistricting was nothing less than partisan gerrymandering — and they took their case to court.
The state Supreme Court last week ruled the GOP’s lawsuit can proceed in the 5th District Court in Clovis. The decision says nothing about the merits of the lawsuit, it merely allows it to be heard. Eventually, the lawsuit could end up back at the state Supreme Court. Though many are calling this a win for Republicans, like so much in our political system, it’s complicated.
The facts are simple.
Under the U.S. Constitution, states must redistrict every decade using the most recent U.S. census population numbers. New Mexico did so with a Citizen Redistricting Committee, appointed to develop maps for the Legislature to consider. Under the state Constitution, approving redistricting is a legislative function.
The Legislature’s final maps prompted the GOP lawsuit, with Republicans claiming the redrawn 2rd Congressional District in Southern New Mexico, where red-leaning communities like Hobbs and Roswell were split, and some Democratic strongholds, including Albuquerque’s South Valley, were added, constitute a gerrymander.
Republicans believe dilution of GOP voting strength in the 2nd Congressional District was blatant enough to make these maps unconstitutional. One thing is certain: The redrawn map, used in the 2022 congressional race, did nothing to hurt Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who defeated incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell.
Democrats tried to get the lawsuit thrown out at the Supreme Court, but justices want the issue argued more fully. That’s the right call.
Lawyers for the Republican Party will make the case that the Legislature’s redistricting effort constituted illegal gerrymandering. Democrats, who hold overwhelming advantages in both houses of the Legislature and the Governor’s Office, likely will point to the need for competitive districts, a mandate to provide ethnic balance, and a sincere desire to create districts that provide both urban and rural perspectives.
The state Supreme Court ruled that, yes, state courts have the power to review claims of partisan gerrymandering. That preserves the necessary balance of power among different branches of government.
It sends a signal, too, that extreme partisan gerrymandering must cease if democracy is to hold. Was the recent redistricting such a case? That’s why there will be a trial.
Meanwhile, the group Fair Districts for New Mexico and legislative allies will return to the Legislature with a proposed constitutional amendment at the earliest opportunity. That amendment would allow voters to approve creation of an independent redistricting commission, theoretically free of partisan politics and protections for incumbent legislators.
That is the best solution. Independent redistricting will ensure politicians no longer have the ability to select their voters, returning power to the people — where it belongs.