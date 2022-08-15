Campaigns offer the opportunity to judge those running for office. Voters can see how candidates respond to the unexpected, what they do after making a gaffe and — important for the public’s right to know — whether they are committed to transparency.
In the race to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Republican Mark Ronchetti is walking a fine line in making his case to a state that has voted for Democrats in recent elections.
To overcome the advantage Democrats have in sheer numbers of registered voters, he needs to appeal to moderates, whether of the Democratic, Republican or decline-to-state persuasion. Yet he also wants to keep his base voters — increasingly right wing — fired up so they will turn out in November.
Thus, a rally in Southeastern New Mexico with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, known in some circles as the thinking person’s Donald Trump.
DeSantis could gain the GOP nomination for president in 2024, and his presence Sunday at a rally for U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell and Ronchetti in Carlsbad served up plenty of red meat — going after the governor on her COVID-19 decisions, blasting vaccine mandates and raging against so-called "woke" institutions.
DeSantis rose to national prominence by signing a 15-week abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest. He backed the "don't say gay" law — a nickname from critics — that restricts public school teachers in early grades in how they talk about sexual orientation or gender identity. He sparked a feud with Disney, one of Florida's biggest employers. That would be akin to Lujan Grisham creating a battle with green chile.
DeSantis delivered a long speech, some 40 minutes, and one that proved unsurprising. Ronchetti focused mainly on his jabs against the governor for failing to control crime, again presenting himself as a sensible choice. He wants to shrink government and support small businesses, he told the crowd. Again, he is walking that line. Red meat might win a primary but not a general election, at least not recently in New Mexico.
So why did Ronchetti, who purports to be a moderate, want DeSantis in his corner? Voters will want to know the answer to that question. They also are watching what the campaign is doing, not just what the candidate was saying. Ronchetti has already faced significant questions to that end, particularly on his abortion stance, which came under scrutiny based on a conversation he had with an Albuquerque megachurch pastor.
The same dichotomy applies. To win, Ronchetti needs to look like a moderate, but that's hard to do when you're standing next to DeSantis.
The rally was tightly controlled, with media members wishing to cover it having to be credentialed ahead of time. That's not an atypical practice. But campaign (i.e., message) control intensified at the rally — with a reporter from an online organization being refused entry despite having a ticket to get in. Credentialed reporters were asked to remain in one area and discouraged from talking to rally-goers. Imagine wanting to cover a rally and including only what the politicians say; it’s the reaction of voters that matters.
No politician likes critical coverage. But smart politicians shake it off and move on to the next event. Ronchetti is seeking to be governor for all of New Mexico, presenting himself as reasonable and solutions-oriented. For that to be believable, he can't pal around with right-wingers like DeSantis or block members of the media he dislikes or fears.
New Mexico isn't a "woke" state, as DeSantis claimed in Carlsbad. But it is alert — always on guard when fly-by demagogues deign to drop in. That's something Ronchetti should learn, and quickly. In New Mexico, the old adage, "Tell me who you run with; I'll tell you who you are," still applies.
At some point, the GOP nominee for governor will have to choose a side. He's either with the right-wingers who would take DeSantis in a world without Trump, or he's a moderate. Voters won't let him have it both ways.