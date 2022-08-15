Campaigns offer the opportunity to judge those running for office. Voters can see how candidates respond to the unexpected, what they do after making a gaffe and — important for the public’s right to know — whether they are committed to transparency.

In the race to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Republican Mark Ronchetti is walking a fine line in making his case to a state that has voted for Democrats in recent elections.

To overcome the advantage Democrats have in sheer numbers of registered voters, he needs to appeal to moderates, whether of the Democratic, Republican or decline-to-state persuasion. Yet he also wants to keep his base voters — increasingly right wing — fired up so they will turn out in November.

