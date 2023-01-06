Despite the American obsession with beginning the Christmas season around Halloween and ending it soon after the presents are open, Christmas actually came to a close on Friday, Jan. 6.

That's the day on which many Christians commemorate the visit of the Three Wise Men, or kings, to the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph. In many countries, Three Kings Day is another day to open presents — it's celebrated in Latin American countries and in the Caribbean, a commemoration that grew out of the Roman Catholic feast of Epiphany. A Kings Day cake is essential to enjoying the day. Families and friends gather to feast and enjoy time together again.

Most Americans, though, already have moved on. They have packed up their decorations and turned off the brilliant electric lights. And for people who put up a real Christmas tree, there's still time to recycle it, courtesy of the city of Santa Fe. Each year, the city designates drop-off spots for people to take their trees so the needles and branches don't end up in the landfill. People have until Jan. 14 to drop off their real trees at Franklin Miles Park at Camino Carlos Rey and Siringo Road or the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station at 2600 Buckman Road.

