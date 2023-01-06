Despite the American obsession with beginning the Christmas season around Halloween and ending it soon after the presents are open, Christmas actually came to a close on Friday, Jan. 6.
That's the day on which many Christians commemorate the visit of the Three Wise Men, or kings, to the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph. In many countries, Three Kings Day is another day to open presents — it's celebrated in Latin American countries and in the Caribbean, a commemoration that grew out of the Roman Catholic feast of Epiphany. A Kings Day cake is essential to enjoying the day. Families and friends gather to feast and enjoy time together again.
Most Americans, though, already have moved on. They have packed up their decorations and turned off the brilliant electric lights. And for people who put up a real Christmas tree, there's still time to recycle it, courtesy of the city of Santa Fe. Each year, the city designates drop-off spots for people to take their trees so the needles and branches don't end up in the landfill. People have until Jan. 14 to drop off their real trees at Franklin Miles Park at Camino Carlos Rey and Siringo Road or the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station at 2600 Buckman Road.
Remember to remove all lights, ornaments, artificial snow and any other decorations, including tree stands and skirts. These drop-off sites aren't for artificial trees — just real trees. The recycled trees will be turned into mulch and used to help keep soil in Santa Fe remain healthy, retain water and feed plants important nutrients. That mulch is available year-round at the Buckman recycling center. The program means trees that bring joy with their beauty during the holiday season can continue to enrich the world after their time in the spotlight. With more than 25 million Americans putting up a real tree each year, recycling matters.
Recycled trees not only can become mulch; submerged trees have been shown to improve fish habitat and to shore up streambanks and coastal dunes. Some people chop up their trees, eventually burning the wood after it dries and even reusing the ashes in gardens. One novel suggestion: Turn the tree trunk into wooden coasters.
These trees can keep on giving.
For anyone worried about whether real trees are less sustainable than artificial ones — they can be used repeatedly after all — here's the word from the Arbor Day Foundation: "Live trees are more sustainable because they are biodegradable, unlike plastic trees which fill landfills and cause more harm than good to the environment. Plus, Christmas tree farms provide many of the same benefits as community trees and forests — cleaning the air and water, removing carbon, stabilizing soil, and more."
Holiday lights also can be taken out of the waste stream through recycling. City and county residents and businesses can take broken or unwanted Christmas lights to be recycled. Again, the Buckman station is one place to drop them off. Other locations and directions on how to recycle can be found at the Solid Waste Management Agency's website (bit.ly/3XaegY3).
By recycling trees and lights, the holiday spirit of giving continues. And that's a wonderful way to finish the Christmas season, whether you end celebrations Dec. 26 or keep the holiday going until Three Kings Day.