Before citizens can vote to tax the sales of high-end homes in Santa Fe, the city’s governing body must approve putting it on the ballot in November.
Generally, it makes sense to have voters decide big questions. Especially when it comes to imposing taxes upon themselves, why not let voters choose? The dollars raised will go to establish a reliable funding stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund?
By doing so, the city would address what everyone agrees is a crisis — a shortage of houses that regular people can afford to purchase. Recent figures from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors show median house prices in the city at $604,500 and $808,050 in the county. The costs put homeownership — the way families can build wealth and improve the quality of their lives — out of reach.
The proposal is simple. The High-End Excise Tax, introduced by City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal, would tax the sales of homes at 3% after $1 million — applied only to the portion of the sales price in excess of a million. The money would flow into the trust fund — the tax could bring in an estimated $4.5 million annually, where it could be used for down payment help, rental assistance or housing rehabilitation.
Currently, the city sends $3 million from the general fund to the trust fund each year. That’s not enough, given the scope of the problem, and it could vanish should revenues shrink for any reason. Establishing a steady stream of funding is the correct move. With a reliable source of revenue, however, we want more direction from the City Council and mayor on how funds can be spent.
The emphasis must be on long-term, permanent housing solutions. The city needs more homes working people can buy and live in. Period.
The tax would work like this: On a home of $1.5 million, the 3% tax would be applied to $500,000 of the sales price, with $15,000 going to the trust fund. Simple, right?
Not so fast.
Santa Fe has been grappling with the shortage of homes people can afford — whether to rent or buy — for years. That’s why over the past three decades, various attempts to enact a high-end tax on home sales have been presented, yet failed.
The most recent attempt by city councilors to adopt such a tax was in 2009, when Santa Fe voters rejected the Workforce Housing Funding Initiative with a margin of 54%. The proposed ordinance called for a 1% tax on money spent in excess of $750,000 on the sale of a home. Similar ordinances were proposed in 2007, for homes with sales prices over $500,000, and in 2008, for homes over $650,000.
It begs the question: If this idea has failed three times, why would a fourth time be the charm?
The desired result is clear — establish a steady stream of funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. But there are other ways to set up such funding. One idea from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors — which, predictably, opposes the transfer tax — would be to harness gross receipt taxes from short-term rentals for the cause. It’s possibly a more lucrative source of funding. When revenues were measured in 2019, short-term rental GRTs hovered around $10.7 million.
When the proposal was presented in 2009, The New Mexican had this observation: Expand the target for taxation.
Our editorial against the proposal as presented said: “Tax all real-estate transactions, and do it in the manner of the income tax: less than a percent at the bottom, and more than a percent in the higher ranges. Limiting this tax to the big sales is only the most obvious problem with the city’s proposal. The city limits are another. A transfer tax should apply to the suburbs, where there’s plenty to tax, and where the need for affordable housing is at least as great as it is in town.”
Those objections have not changed over the years, and rather than take a flawed proposal to voters, city leaders should find another way to pay for affordable housing efforts in Santa Fe. At the very least, tax all transactions so we all share in the burden of increasing the fund to create affordable housing.
Our fear is that this initiative will fail once again and, as a result, the push for a permanent funding stream will fade away. After all, it’s taken 14 years for the high-end tax to resurface after the last defeat. That’s too much time to waste.