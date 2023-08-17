Before citizens can vote to tax the sales of high-end homes in Santa Fe, the city’s governing body must approve putting it on the ballot in November.

Generally, it makes sense to have voters decide big questions. Especially when it comes to imposing taxes upon themselves, why not let voters choose? The dollars raised will go to establish a reliable funding stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund?

By doing so, the city would address what everyone agrees is a crisis — a shortage of houses that regular people can afford to purchase. Recent figures from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors show median house prices in the city at $604,500 and $808,050 in the county. The costs put homeownership — the way families can build wealth and improve the quality of their lives — out of reach.

