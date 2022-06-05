Replacing a refrigerator means getting rid of the old one — and how that’s done can make a difference for the environment.
Big box stores that sell appliances often will remove the old one — for a fee, of course. The stores then have them recycled. New fridge buyers also can call their neighborhood utility company for help eliminating the old appliance.
Locally, Public Service Company of New Mexico runs the PNM Refrigerator Recycling Program, under which customers call to have an old refrigerator removed. The company hauls the appliance away — for free — and the PNM customer receives $75.
Such programs are important for the environment. Recycling a fridge keeps more than 150 pounds of material from entering the waste stream. A ton of plastic that is recycled rather than tossed — about 80 refrigerators worth — frees up 30 cubic yards of landfill space. What’s more, some 95 percent of the material in freezers and fridges can be recycled or disposed of safely.
Everything from the metal cabinet to the plastic liner or glass shelves can be recycled. Then there are materials such as the refrigerant, the oil in the compressor and the blowing agent contained in polyurethane foam insulation — recycling properly means ozone-depleting substances or greenhouse gases won’t escape into the environment.
One fridge alone has 140 pounds of metal, which is shredded and melted to be used again. There are 11 pounds of plastic and four pounds of glass, both of which take up space in a landfill and won’t decompose anytime soon. The compressor — one per fridge — can be re-purposed into an industrial fan.
There’s no reason to let a fridge go to waste when its useful days of cooling food are done. And by doing the right thing, PNM customers can make 75 bucks.
To participate, just schedule a pick-up date online at arcaincutility.com/NM/PNM/. There’s a choice of pickup methods — PNM can come to your home or pick up the unit outside the house. About four weeks later, customers get their check. There is also a program for businesses.
Participants must be PNM customers and own the fridge they want to recycle. It should work, too, and only regular household units are eligible. Oh, and make sure it is empty when the PNM crew comes to pick it up.
For those whose utility provider is a rural cooperative, check to see what rebates and recycling programs exist. Folks who use solar energy and aren’t utility customers can take advantage of recycling where they purchase their appliances.
With 9 million refrigerators/freezers tossed each year — that’s the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimate — recycling properly makes a real difference. It frees up landfill space (not to mention arroyos) and disposes of hazardous chemicals in a way that won’t harm the environment. What a win for all involved.