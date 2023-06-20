Santa Fe is hardly alone in facing a lifeguard shortage.

It’s a nationwide problem — one that’s grown so bad about half the nation’s 309,000 public pools will be forced to close their doors or reduce hours, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

Santa Fe has struggled with a shortage of lifeguards for several years. The lack of staff has meant fewer hours and shutting down some sites. The city cannot keep up with demand, despite an active recruitment effort, including the Recreation Department’s rapid-hire event in February.