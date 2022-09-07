For people who want to practice target shooting safely — whether sighting in a rifle for hunting season or becoming an expert with a handgun — Santa Fe is short of gun ranges.

That’s why many recreational shooters take targets, weapons and ammunition along for a drive into the 84,000-acre Caja del Rio, where they spend hours practicing in the wide open spaces.

Trouble is, in an area that is open to many uses, the sounds of bullets flying can be frightening. It’s not safe for other recreational users. Some shooting areas lie close to residences. Too many gun enthusiasts are not picking up after themselves, either. They leave behind shotgun casings, bullet-ridden targets and other debris.

