For people who want to practice target shooting safely — whether sighting in a rifle for hunting season or becoming an expert with a handgun — Santa Fe is short of gun ranges.
That’s why many recreational shooters take targets, weapons and ammunition along for a drive into the 84,000-acre Caja del Rio, where they spend hours practicing in the wide open spaces.
Trouble is, in an area that is open to many uses, the sounds of bullets flying can be frightening. It’s not safe for other recreational users. Some shooting areas lie close to residences. Too many gun enthusiasts are not picking up after themselves, either. They leave behind shotgun casings, bullet-ridden targets and other debris.
Lead is a potential pollutant of water and earth, as well as a particular problem for wildlife. An estimated 10 million to 20 million birds and other animals die each year from lead poisoning, according to studies.
What’s more, this is the area that a coalition of groups is asking to receive greater federal protection, an action that feels particularly pressing considering the desecration of La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in January. This area deserves better than the debris left behind by shooters and the resulting pollution and harm to wild creatures.
That’s why Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen is working with the Bureau of Land Management, federal elected officials and recreational gun enthusiasts to find a better place for individuals to practice their sport.
Ideas being discussed include establishing an actual shooting range somewhere on the property, as well as setting aside sanctioned shooting areas.
The Bureau of Land Management, meanwhile, has announced its intention to resolve conflicts surrounding recreational target-shooting activities on public lands within Santa Fe County. The efforts focus on three areas: San Pedro Mountains, Buckman-Alamo Creek and Camel Tracks. The BLM is working with Santa Fe County, the state Department of Game and Fish, the State Land Office, Santa Fe National Forest and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to consider options to allow all users to enjoy public lands safely.
Input is being accepted on proposed BLM action through Oct. 24, with people being asked to submit comments but also to be prepared for public meetings that should be held during the first half of October. To read about the proposal, visit tinyurl.com/5y54aa7v; there, people can find out what is being considered and learn how to offer their opinions.
To use guns safely, individuals need to practice loading, shooting and cleaning them. They need to be able to hit a target. That’s why safe places to shoot are necessary. That doesn’t mean recreational shooters should be allowed to encroach on nearby homes, frighten other recreational users or leave thousands of pounds of lead and trash behind. One part of the proposed BLM action will be remediating the waste and debris too many shooters don’t pick up.
Having designated shooting areas makes sense, and so does greater patrolling of the area. Individuals, too, can step up and take responsibility by picking up after themselves — "leave no trace" is always a good slogan to keep in mind while out in the wild. Meanwhile, become informed on what could happen to recreational shooting opportunities in Santa Fe County. The time to speak up is now.
