Santa Fe County has decided to seek a state loan of more than $5 million to pay for a wastewater treatment plant at luxury Bishop’s Lodge resort — a decision made on a 3-2 vote of the County Commission earlier this week.
Fortunately, the state can — and should — say no.
The county wants the state Environment Department’s Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund to lend it the money, which would then flow to the resort — eventually to be repaid. That's the hope, anyway. This would be a county Local Economic Development Act project, using the statute that empowers communities to fund economic development projects tailored to local needs.
Currently, the resort is hauling its wastewater off-site to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The on-site facility evidently isn’t doing the job, thus the need for a new one.
However, Bishop’s Lodge is a private business — owned by Juniper Investment Advisors in Arizona. It can and should seek funding elsewhere. The historic resort, once the retreat of Archbishop Jean Baptiste Lamy, had been run by BL Santa Fe LLC, which filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year. That’s when the ownership went to the Scottsdale, Ariz., company.
Ensuring the groundwater around the resort is not contaminated is definitely in the interest of county residents. That's a common good and an argument for the county to help Bishop's Lodge. Were it not for time constraints, money could be spent building a regional wastewater treatment facility — a project that would benefit all residents.
Keeping the resort operating, with its jobs and economic impact, also is in the public good. LEDA funds are designed to develop public-private partnerships that provide economic benefit for a region. Still, lending money to a business that just emerged from bankruptcy — even with new owners — seems less than prudent.
Details of how the loan would be repaid and what collateral is being offered if a default occurs supposedly remain to be worked out. Surely, before deciding to seek a loan, such details should be agreed upon and the public informed.
Not only is the public in the dark about loan facts, members of the community were not allowed to speak about the proposal at the recent county meeting despite a request from Commissioner Anna Hansen. Commission Chairwoman Anna Hamilton — who supported the loan — turned her down, saying: "The problem with opening this up to public comment is that you’ve requested people to come, but other people were unaware. This is a decision to move forward. There will be ample time for public comment.”
If not everyone knew about the proposal, the solution is not to move ahead. The solution is to advertise the item properly and ask people for their views. As Hansen, an opponent of the deal said: “Why are we giving money to an entity that can get money somewhere else and that has gone bankrupt a number of times?”