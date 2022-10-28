Santa Fe County has decided to seek a state loan of more than $5 million to pay for a wastewater treatment plant at luxury Bishop’s Lodge resort — a decision made on a 3-2 vote of the County Commission earlier this week.

Fortunately, the state can — and should — say no.

The county wants the state Environment Department’s Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund to lend it the money, which would then flow to the resort — eventually to be repaid. That's the hope, anyway. This would be a county Local Economic Development Act project, using the statute that empowers communities to fund economic development projects tailored to local needs. 

