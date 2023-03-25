The establishment of the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund — $100 million dedicated to create a long-term funding stream to pay for land and water conservation — is one of the signature achievements of the 2023 legislative session, backed by a group of bipartisan lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
It is the largest investment in land and water conservation in New Mexico history.
The $100 million appropriation is being divided in two pots: $50 million will go in a fund to be allocated to existing state programs starting July 1, and the remainder into a permanent fund to generate interest and eventually be distributed through the expandable fund.
Supporters of the legacy fund hope one day to see combined funding reach $350 million to unlock its full potential.
To everyone concerned about the climate and conservation, the success of the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund can teach several lessons.
First, uniting various interest groups doesn’t have to result in disappointment. To establish the legacy fund, farmers, ranchers, environmentalists, hunters, anglers, tribal communities, government agencies, lawmakers and others worked for five years to negotiate how the fund would be established and where the money would be spent.
No new bureaucracy is being created; the money will flow through six existing state agencies with established track records and missions. Money will be spend to protect watersheds, restore wildlife habitat, deal with drought, expand outdoor recreation possibilities and ensure forests are sustainable. Establishing this fund means New Mexico can unlock hundreds of millions in federal dollars to stretch the state funds and expand the impact of the legacy effort.
It’s a model that can work with other pressing environmental goals — perhaps compressed in a shorter timeline than five years, given the reality of an impending climate catastrophe.
The latest United Nations report was particularly grim. Its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has found the world is likely to surpass its most ambitious climate target — limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial temperatures — by the early 2030s.
That’s less than a decade away.
If warming cannot be slowed, climate disaster will become commonplace. Humans will be hard-pressed to adapt, with heat waves, famine and infectious disease claiming millions of lives by the end of the century. We know time is running out.
Yet ambitious legislation to address climate change in the 2023 session fell short. In 2024, with a compressed legislative session and an election year, passing substantive laws to lessen New Mexico’s dependence on fossil fuels likely will be tougher.
Climate activists aren’t stopping their efforts, but we encourage them — as happened in establishing the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund — to seek support outside of the usual suspects. The fossil fuel industry isn’t going away anytime soon. Neither is the ranching industry. But their leaders can be persuaded to join in what needs to become a united front against climate catastrophe.
Bring everyone together to lay out actions for government, nonprofit groups, businesses and individuals to take now. New Mexico can enforce its groundbreaking methane standards. Businesses can reduce packaging and especially, use less plastic. Nonprofits can continue lobbying and spreading the word about what is happening to our planet. Individuals can ride their bikes or take the bus, have meatless Mondays and stop using plastic water bottles.
Especially for young people, faced with growing old on a planet that will be increasingly inhospitable to life, it’s important to feel that hope exists. And despite disappointments, New Mexico continues to make progress on climate.
The state chose to invest in sustainability and make itself more resistant to fire and drought. The governor, using an executive order, has enacted economywide greenhouse gas emission goals although its codification through the Clean Future Act failed this session.
The goal in New Mexico remains: To require 50% greenhouse reduction by 2030 and near 100% by 2045 or 2050. Using the Legacy Fund as a model, everyone concerned must recommit toward a goal of a cleaner, more sustainable state.