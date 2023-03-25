The establishment of the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund — $100 million dedicated to create a long-term funding stream to pay for land and water conservation — is one of the signature achievements of the 2023 legislative session, backed by a group of bipartisan lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

It is the largest investment in land and water conservation in New Mexico history.

The $100 million appropriation is being divided in two pots: $50 million will go in a fund to be allocated to existing state programs starting July 1, and the remainder into a permanent fund to generate interest and eventually be distributed through the expandable fund.