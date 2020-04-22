Since the governor has told everybody — rightly — to stay at home, we have been cleaning and straightening the house, peering into corners that have been untouched for years.
On one excursion into the kitchen cupboard, we found something that must have belonged to our grandmother: The Settlement Cook Book: The Way to a Man’s Heart, by Mrs. Simon Kander, published in 1936 by R.R. Donnelley and Sons. It must have provided comfort food recipes for families weathering the privations of the Great Depression and the worries of a family who had a son in the Navy during World War II.
Among the well-thumbed recipes for onion soup, pot roast, fruit salad and angel food cake, we found a few recipes that might give pause to children cooped up with their parents for weeks on end:
FROG LEGS A LA NEWBURG
Boil the frog legs in salt water and drain. Heat 2 tablespoons butter, add ½ cup soup stock, ½ cup Madeira wine, salt and Cayenne pepper to taste. Boil three minutes. Add ½ pint cream and 3 yolks slightly beaten. Cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly, and pour over the frog legs.
SCALLOPED NOODLES AND PRUNES
Broad noodles (4 eggs), 2 tablespoons butter
1 lb. stewed prunes
1 cup buttered bread crumbs
Sugar and cinnamon
Follow recipe for noodles, using four times the recipe; boil until tender. Put in colander, pour over cold water and drain. Stew the prunes, stone and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Into a well-greased baking dish place ¼ of the noodles, bits of butter or other fat, add ½ of the prunes, then another layer of the noodles, butter, the remaining prunes, the rest of the noodles. Pour over the prune juice, and spread crumbs over top and bake in moderate oven until crumbs are brown.
A similar recipe was published in the 1903 Settlement Cookbook in Wisconsin to help German immigrants become adjusted to the United States. This is Old World in New Mexico, in other words.
And then there is the frugal nature of our ancestors, using every bit of the animal, as in this recipe.
BEEF TONGUE A LA JARDINIERE
Boil fresh beef tongue 2 hours, skin and lay in roaster upon a layer of vegetables cut into dice — carrots, turnips, celery, potatoes, peas, beans, button onions and small round tomatoes. Pour about the tongue some of the water in which it was boiled; cover and cook slowly for two hours longer or until tender.
Remove tongue, keep it closely covered and hot, while taking out the vegetables with a skimmer. Thicken the gravy with browned flour. Place tongue on hot platter; arrange vegetables in sorted heaps about it, and pour over some of the gravy, sending rest to table in a gravy boat.
There are many other recipes — 623 pages of them. And there are plenty that would cause a homebound family to riot: Potted Pigeon, Liver Juice, Hot Sardines on Toast.
Either tastes have changed or the availability of raw ingredients is vastly different for families today needing comfort food. Today’s crisis cooking is focusing more on making bread, learning to craft tortillas and spending time in the kitchen for people who lack the ease in the kitchen of their grandparents. Food, as it always does, offers sustenance and comfort — both much needed today, just as they were in 1936.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.