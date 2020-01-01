Like so much else in the modern, divided United States of America, the lessons of a thwarted mass shooting at a Texas church earlier this week are a matter or perspective.
What happened is chilling. That’s something on which we all can agree.
At the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, near Fort Worth, a 43-year-old man took out a gun during services. Six seconds later, a member of the congregation shot him dead. Before the shooter was taken down, two other members of the congregation were slain.
Without question, lives were saved because the shooter was stopped before he could kill more innocents.
To gun enthusiasts, what happened in that church is proof positive that a good guy with a gun can save lives.
To anti-gun violence activists, the church shooting is just more proof of the follies of a culture that places the right to pack heat above all.
Like so many flashpoints, the situation is complicated.
Yes, Jack Wilson is a hero. He is the congregant who took out the shooter — with one shot to the head amid chaos.
However, Wilson is not simply a good guy with a gun. He is a former Hood County Reserve deputy and firearms instructor — an expert marksman.
It was no coincidence that Wilson took his gun to church. The White Settlement church had decided to use volunteer armed security, with Wilson a team leader.
According to news reports, other parishioners who drew weapons also were members of the security team; one of the men killed by the shooter also was a parish security volunteer, while the second man was a church deacon.
That makes what happened in the church less about individuals carrying weapons and more about collective defense — in effect, members of the congregation becoming part of a “well-regulated militia” just as described in the Second Amendment.
Those who want fewer guns in public remain correct that having concealed handguns on every third or fourth random person will not make our collective society safer. The numerous stories of people accidentally shooting themselves, forgetting their guns or having their weapons taken by bad guys show that more guns are not always the answer. A 2017 incident in a Tennessee church — in which a man accidentally shot himself and his wife while advocating for gun rights — offers a fine example of why not all guns in church are created equal. Arms are not the only method of improving security, either.
Consider that the shooter in the White Settlement church — clad in fake wig, fake beard and a long coat — immediately made security volunteers suspicious.
Should “suspicious” worshipers be pulled aside? Could early intervention have prevented the man from taking a shot at all? We also need to know more about where the shooter obtained his gun — Wilson described it as a short-barreled 12-gauge shotgun with a pistol grip, a type of weapon that is restricted under both federal and Texas law. How did the shooter obtain one, especially considering earlier run-ins with the law?
Many questions remain to be answered before all the lessons of the incident can be absorbed. What those lessons mean to places of worship will be applied one church, one mosque, one synagogue at a time. What we can see is this: Anyone who wants to carry a gun as self-defense should be trained, prepared and ready to shoot. It would not be a bad idea, for churches that do use armed security, to run drills — don’t stand up in the line of fire once shots ring out.
Yet it is hardly unreasonable to attend religious services and expect an hour or so of freedom from violence. Just this year, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updated its handbook to explicitly forbid weapons, saying: “Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world. With the exception of current law enforcement officers, the carrying of lethal weapons on church property, concealed or otherwise, is prohibited.”
After all, churches, synagogues, mosques and temples are sacred places of peace and contemplation. Would that they provided refuge from our gun-crazed society as well.
