Catholics in New Mexico are fighting to save their iconic adobe churches, humble buildings their ancestors built with bare hands and where, decades or centuries later, the people still gather to worship.
It’s a daunting task.
The churches are living tribute to a faith that endured despite the people living on the edge of empire, often without priests to lead prayers or a place to hold services. Instead, laymen and women came together to build the churches, using the humblest of materials — dirt, water and straw. They decorated them with love, carving statues in wood and painting images of the saints with colors made from nature. They preserved their pieces with a varnish fashioned from pine sap. The spaces remain beautiful in their simplicity, all these years later.
Now, as villages grow smaller and resources more scarce, Catholics across the Archdiocese of Santa Fe struggle to maintain the structures. Literally, to dust they shall return, just as the people who built them have, unless more is done to preserve this history.
Yet losing the churches, the heart of small villages, is not inevitable.
Take the story of San Juan Nepomuceno in El Rito, where a young priest, Jerome Martinez y Alire, was sent as pastor early in his career. The 150-year-old church collapsed in 1979. Martinez, now a retired monsignor, was advised to put up a prefabricated building. He refused, pointing to the debt the people of today owe their antepasados, or ancestors.
“Historic missions are preserved because they represent one generation of believers’ commitment to another generation,” he said in a 2001 interview. “These buildings speak about values and sacrifice.”
Rebuilding took until 1982 — Martinez remembers a second wall collapse and a desperate need to find people with the skills to construct 6-foot adobe walls. So much knowledge had been lost since San Juan was built from 1827-32. Yet that success shows restoration is possible. The people of Ranchos de Taos, too, refused to let San Francisco de Asís crumble; every summer, parishioners join with volunteers to mud their church, laying another coat of protection.
It’s estimated around 500 Catholic mission churches remain in Northern New Mexico. Likely, not all of them can be saved — but many can. And it’s time the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and its leaders more forcefully embrace preservation.
For too long, the burden of maintaining this history has fallen to individuals, whether families who remain in villages or the intrepid priest who won’t take no for an answer.
Organizations such as Cornerstones Community Partnerships have long contributed to saving structures, working since 1986 on more than 300 churches and other buildings. There’s Nuevo Mexico Profundo, another preservation-oriented nonprofit, which has worked on a number of preservation projects. Small grants come from the Catholic Foundation. It’s not enough, despite the many dedicated hours put into the work.
By embracing the mission of preservation — of buildings, traditions and culture — the archdiocese could, in a small way, begin to rebuild trust with its parishioners. It’s clear a church still mired in paying out millions of dollars to victims of clergy sex abuse lacks resources for restoration.
Months ago, Archbishop John Wester was talking about whether the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis might need to be mortgaged to settle the abuse lawsuits. He also used a word that applies to caring for crumbling churches — Wester has promised to rebuild the church in his archdiocese. While he didn’t mean it literally — he was talking more about restoring trust and increasing church attendance — a literal rebuilding of remaining missions and capillas would be an inspiration of how faith works in the world.
The church lacks money to support the effort? Add a collection at churches across the diocese to support the work of preserving village churches. Go to some of the wealthier Catholics in the state to start a preservation fund, with money from the special collections added to initial donations. Better-funded parishes might adopt a church, volunteering to work on preservation and donating funds.
Saving these structures would not be only about preserving buildings. For church leaders, it would be a way to show the institution supports the efforts of men and women who keep faith alive in all corners of the diocese. Rebuilding the church matters. Start by mixing dirt, water and straw, making adobes and restoring what is too precious to lose.